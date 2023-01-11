Foodics, Partoo announce strategic partnership for digital restaurant management

﻿Foodics﻿, a cloud-based restaurant management technology and payments platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has joined hands with Partoo, a France-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup.





Partoo assists brands in managing and boosting their business-growth-related online presence.

Jointly, the two platforms cater to more than 350,000 brands, according to the company's press release. With this partnership, MENA's food and beverage community can access a digital management tool that will allow them to establish a restaurant's client relationships.





Food and beverage restaurant owners will be able to manage their customer engagement ranging from online visibility and discovery to optimally running their business information. This will also involve augmenting their local ranking on the internet.





Formally licensed by the Saudi Central Bank (“SAMA”) as a fintech company, Foodics raised $170 million funding in its Series C funding round in 2022.





The company serves F&B segments ranging from dine-in restaurants to food trucks. It does so via cloud kitchens and non-food micro-retailers.

