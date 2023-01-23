Foodics partners with KASO to digitise restaurants' inventory management and optimise efficiency

﻿Foodics﻿, a cloud-based restaurant management technology and payments platform in MENA, has collaborated with KASO, a Dubai-based B2B platform that digitises order procurement between restaurants and suppliers.





The partnership will completely digitise inventory management for restaurants using Foodics, enabling them to leverage real-time inventory updates, instant LPO, and data syncing.





This integration will reduce 65% of the time spent in manually placing orders, stated Ahmad Al-Zaini, CEO of Foodics. It will also prevent excessive buying behaviour, which will lead to an 8% reduction in overall food waste, he added.





As a result of the new automated inventory updates, restaurants are expected to enhance inventory accuracy as well as eliminate the requirement for manual entries.

Foodics caters to F&B segments ranging from quick service restaurants (QSRs), cloud kitchens, traditional dine-in restaurants, food trucks, and bakeries, to non-food micro-retailers.





Since 2021, KASO has collaborated with over 5,000 F&B partners across the UAE and Saudi Arabia and is backed by investors such as Y Combinator, GFC, and MSA Capital.





