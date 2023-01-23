Menu
Foodics partners with KASO to digitise restaurants' inventory management and optimise efficiency

By Nikita Bameta
January 23, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 23 2023 07:56:24 GMT+0000
Foodics partners with KASO to digitise restaurants' inventory management and optimise efficiency
As a result of the new automated inventory updates, restaurants are expected to enhance inventory accuracy and eliminate the requirement for manual entries.
﻿Foodics﻿, a cloud-based restaurant management technology and payments platform in MENA, has collaborated with KASO, a Dubai-based B2B platform that digitises order procurement between restaurants and suppliers.


The partnership will completely digitise inventory management for restaurants using Foodics, enabling them to leverage real-time inventory updates, instant LPO, and data syncing.


This integration will reduce 65% of the time spent in manually placing orders, stated Ahmad Al-Zaini, CEO of Foodics. It will also prevent excessive buying behaviour, which will lead to an 8% reduction in overall food waste, he added.


As a result of the new automated inventory updates, restaurants are expected to enhance inventory accuracy as well as eliminate the requirement for manual entries.

1716 people loved this story

Dubai National Insurance enters into strategic partnership with mental well-being platform Takalam

Foodics caters to F&B segments ranging from quick service restaurants (QSRs), cloud kitchens, traditional dine-in restaurants, food trucks, and bakeries, to non-food micro-retailers.


Since 2021, KASO has collaborated with over 5,000 F&B partners across the UAE and Saudi Arabia and is backed by investors such as Y Combinator, GFC, and MSA Capital.


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

