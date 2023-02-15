Menu
Foodlink partners with foodverse OneRare

By Nikita Bameta
February 15, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 15 2023 07:10:50 GMT+0000
Foodlink partners with foodverse OneRare
Its brands Glocal Junction, India Bistro, China Bistro, Glocal Junction, and Art of Dum are slated to premiere in the metaverse under OneRare.
Food and beverage services company Foodlink has partnered with ﻿OneRare﻿, a food metaverse platform. Since its inception in 2003, Foodlink has developed casual dining brands distributed across India and the UAE.


It will be launching Dum Handi ka Gosht's NFT via its brand Art of Dum in OneRare Kitchen, the company said in a statement. Its other brands Glocal Junction, India Bistro, and China Bistro are slated to premiere a dish each in the metaverse under OneRare's foodverse.

1455 people loved this story

NeuralSpace is focussing on the Middle East’s emerging NLP landscape

OneRare will work in collaboration with Foodlink’s team to launch the NFTs on the blockchain. All four NFTs will be exclusively available for OneRare's players to mint. The offering will also include immersive and interactive experiences within Foodlink's virtual kitchens and experience centres.


The foodverse will unlock real-life use cases in the future, which will enable their owners to redeem them for discounts, deals, and as a unique entry pass to Foodlink’s Web3 offerings.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

