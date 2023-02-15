Foodlink partners with foodverse OneRare

Food and beverage services company Foodlink has partnered with ﻿OneRare﻿, a food metaverse platform. Since its inception in 2003, Foodlink has developed casual dining brands distributed across India and the UAE.





It will be launching Dum Handi ka Gosht's NFT via its brand Art of Dum in OneRare Kitchen, the company said in a statement. Its other brands Glocal Junction, India Bistro, and China Bistro are slated to premiere a dish each in the metaverse under OneRare's foodverse.

OneRare will work in collaboration with Foodlink’s team to launch the NFTs on the blockchain. All four NFTs will be exclusively available for OneRare's players to mint. The offering will also include immersive and interactive experiences within Foodlink's virtual kitchens and experience centres.





The foodverse will unlock real-life use cases in the future, which will enable their owners to redeem them for discounts, deals, and as a unique entry pass to Foodlink’s Web3 offerings.





