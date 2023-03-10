Menu
Former Paytm director Sanjeev Mishra joins medical startup Healthtrip

By Pooja Rajkumari
March 10, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 10 2023 16:30:34 GMT+0000
Former Paytm director Sanjeev Mishra joins medical startup Healthtrip
Mishra brings with him three decades of work experience and joins the board of advisors for Healthtrip.
Abu-Dhabi and Delhi-based medical tourism startup Healthtrip has appointed former Paytm global executive Sanjeev Misra to its board of advisors. Mishra brings with him the experience of three decades in different capacities in Paytm, Adani Group, Reliance, Adobe, Motorola Semiconductors and more.

Commenting on the occasion, Misra mentions that he has been mentoring the Healthtrip team which is working towards delivering on the United Nations development goal for access to healthcare.

1934 people loved this story

Monsha’at signs MoU with Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia to help Saudi SMEs with ecommerce tools

Formerly known as Hospals, Healthtrip was launched by former Paytm vice president Danish Ahmed in 2019. It helps people plan their medical tours right from booking appointments with clinicians to finding health loans and insurance across India, UAE, Turkey, and Thailand.

The company raised its pre-Series A round of $4 million in January 2022.

As per the Global Wellness Institute's Market Data Forecast, the size of the medical tourism market in the Middle East and Africa is projected to be $1.35 billion by 2026, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

