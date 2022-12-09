Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Vehicle finance startup Moove raises $30M in debut sukuk for UAE expansion

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 09, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 09 2022 05:16:01 GMT+0000
Vehicle finance startup Moove raises $30M in debut sukuk for UAE expansion
As part of its launch in the UAE, the startup will be rolling out its EV charging app, Moove Charge, designed for ride-hailing drivers.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Nigeria-based Moove, which provides revenue-based vehicle financing, has raised $30 million in a private placement Islamic bond debut.


According to a report by Reuters, Franklin Templeton's Middle East unit is arranging the sukuk. It is a financial instrument similar to a bond which is structured in a sharia-compliant debt format. It is structured as a sukuk al-istisna.


Ladi Delano, Co-founder and co-chief executive, said in a statement, "Moove will use the funds to scale to 2,000 EVs in the UAE over the coming year. We estimate that this fleet of EVs will contribute to a reduction of over 5,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year to help cities like Dubai meet their ambitious Net Zero targets."


As part of its launch in the UAE, the startup will be rolling out its EV charging app, Moove Charge. It is end-to-end charge experience and complete EV charging network app specifically for ride-hailing drivers. 


Earlier this year, the startup launched its operations in London and India, and aims for close to 60% of the vehicles it finances to be electric. Its equity investors include Palm Drive Capital, AfricInvest, Kreos Capital, Speedinvest, Tekton Ventures, Left Lane Capital, and Clocktower Technology Ventures.


Mohieddine Kronfol, CIO, Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, added that the company is pleased to lead the sukuk transaction, which complements its global sukuk and Sharia compliant private market strategies.


“The transaction also further validates the opportunity we have been arguing exists in private credit across the region, combining attractive yields with security and credit control” said Kronfol.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BharatPe files arbitration to claw back Ashneer Grover's 1.4 pc shares

Google, Impact Assets invest in agritech startup Cropin

Uniqus launches business operations; raises $12.5M Series A funding

BharatPe claims over Rs 88 Cr in damages from Ashneer Grover and family

Daily Capsule
Pixxel’s path to making space history
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

BharatPe files arbitration to claw back Ashneer Grover's 1.4 pc shares

SoftBank-backed Snapdeal to shelve IPO plans

Google, Impact Assets invest in agritech startup Cropin

Pixxel’s path to making space history

OYO records 83 pc annual growth in business travel

450 artists, 100 booths, 4,000 artworks, 30 art galleries–India Art Festival kicks off its second Bengaluru edition