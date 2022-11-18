Green economy, the logical solution for 21st century: Chief of Abu Dhabi Dept of Economic Development

'Green economy' is the 21st century’s 'logical solution', and perfecting a dynamic regulatory environment moving forward is a must for its development, said Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week, as reported by The National.





“In Abu Dhabi, our recently announced Industrial Strategy, and soon-to-be-unveiled economic strategy, will focus on how we integrate green and circular elements to drive growth and diversification in a responsible and calculated manner," he told delegates at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

“We urge you all to jump on our bandwagon and collaborate with us to expedite our continued transformation agenda," he said.





Driving green economies can prove to be the "vital interconnectivity link of the public and private sectors" as both sides can partner towards “influencing public policy and procedures required to harness sustainability” and capitalise on green growth opportunities, said Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa.





The UAE has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 in line with the targets of the Paris Agreement.

The UAE has rolled out several programmes to drive policy and regulatory transformation to achieve the target. The country is investing 600 billion dirham ($163.5 billion) to develop renewable energy projects as part of efforts to achieve its ambitious climate action agenda.