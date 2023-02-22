Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

HDFC Bank, Lulu Exchange to facilitate cross-border payments between India and GCC region

By Nikita Bameta
February 22, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 22 2023 08:25:31 GMT+0000
HDFC Bank, Lulu Exchange to facilitate cross-border payments between India and GCC region
In the first phase, the partnership will launch a digital inward remittance service—RemitNow2India—allowing UAE residents to send money to any bank account in India.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India-based private sector bank ﻿HDFC Bank﻿ and Lulu Exchange, the UAE-based financial services company, have signed an agreement to strengthen cross-border payments between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

As per a press release shared by Zawya, in the first phase, the partnership will launch a digital inward remittance service—RemitNow2India—allowing UAE residents to send money to any bank account in India.

This can be through the Immediate Payment System (IMPS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) through HDFC Bank’s digital banking channels.

Further, the two entities will leverage their collective regulatory technology and service network to extend the collaboration through various online and offline initiatives.

1466 people loved this story

Grocery delivery startup YallaMarket is helping businesses enter MENA

"With this, HDFC Bank will gain access to remittances from the employees, customers, and stakeholders of Lulu Exchange. Lulu Exchange can also capitalise on a trusted name with a vast network," said Arvind Vohra, Group Head – Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank.

This will help the UAE population, particularly the Indian diaspora, to transfer money seamlessly, he added.

"The collaboration will build upon existing capabilities to facilitate money transfer and will also set the base for the eventual integration of the newly introduced service across GCC where we are present,” said Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Group.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen the relationship between HDFC bank and Lulu Exchange in India, where LuLu Financial Group operates 'LuLu Forex' and its non-banking financial company (NBFC) division LuLu Finserv.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

PhonePe deploys 20 lakh SmartSpeakers within six months of launch

PhonePe-Flipkart split hits Walmart Q4

Edtech startup Camp K12 sacks 70% of staff: Report

Chronicle raises $7.5M in seed round from Accel, Square Peg

Daily Capsule
PhonePe-Flipkart split hits Walmart Q4
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

MeitY asks social media platforms to remove deep fake images, videos

G20 meeting proposed to be held in HP's Dharamshala in April: Official

Eko, TreZix, Crest, and DawnTown get equity funding, IBS Software completes a purchase

India can achieve the goal of being carbon neutral much before its target of 2070: IMF MD