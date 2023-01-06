House of Digital partners with Tamil Mart, launches ecommerce platform

House of Digital (HOD), a Dubai-based digital transformation specialist and ecommerce enabler, has partnered with Tamil Mart, a supermarket chain for South Indian products in the UAE, to launch an ecommerce platform.





The platform is the ninth such venture by HOD.





HOD, which has invested AED 700,000 ($1,90,578.64) into the platform, will benefit from a revenue-sharing partnership with Tamil Mart and manage the venture through its enterprise ecommerce solution, according to a press release in Zawya.





Praveen Kumar, Founder and CEO of HOD stated that the platform will facilitate the distribution of organic and healthy products sourced from sustainable and organic farms in Tamil Nadu, promote healthy living, and support sustainable farming.





“The new ecommerce platform will also internationalise Tamil Mart products to a wider global consumer base," he added.





The joint venture is expected to provide access to Tamil Nadu-made goods to a larger consumer base. The products will be delivered to the customers' doorsteps via the new ecommerce platform.





HOD is working on the launch of three more such platforms and has signed deals with 60 ecommerce partners.

