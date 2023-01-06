Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

House of Digital partners with Tamil Mart, launches ecommerce platform

By Nikita Bameta
January 06, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 06 2023 12:16:15 GMT+0000
House of Digital partners with Tamil Mart, launches ecommerce platform
The platform will facilitate the distribution of organic and healthy products sourced from sustainable and organic farms in Tamil Nadu.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

House of Digital (HOD), a Dubai-based digital transformation specialist and ecommerce enabler, has partnered with Tamil Mart, a supermarket chain for South Indian products in the UAE, to launch an ecommerce platform.


The platform is the ninth such venture by HOD.


HOD, which has invested AED 700,000 ($1,90,578.64) into the platform, will benefit from a revenue-sharing partnership with Tamil Mart and manage the venture through its enterprise ecommerce solution, according to a press release in Zawya.


Praveen Kumar, Founder and CEO of HOD stated that the platform will facilitate the distribution of organic and healthy products sourced from sustainable and organic farms in Tamil Nadu, promote healthy living, and support sustainable farming.


“The new ecommerce platform will also internationalise Tamil Mart products to a wider global consumer base," he added.


The joint venture is expected to provide access to Tamil Nadu-made goods to a larger consumer base. The products will be delivered to the customers' doorsteps via the new ecommerce platform.


HOD is working on the launch of three more such platforms and has signed deals with 60 ecommerce partners.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How men’s online footwear startup Flatheads survived COVID-19 pandemic, doubled sales

After testing the waters in fintech, MomoE founders set their sights on Rs 8,000 Cr footwear market with Flatheads

Ola to launch 10,000 EV cabs

Edtech unicorn LEAD acquires Pearson’s local K-12 learning business

Daily Capsule
Satya Nadella praises India’s digital push
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Weekly funding roundup Jan 2-6] Venture investments get a strong start in 2023

Edtech unicorn LEAD acquires Pearson’s local K-12 learning business

Delhivery board approves 1.7 lakh shares for ESOPs

InsuranceDekho raises Rs 300 Cr in its first external investment round led by Goldman Sachs

Mobility firm Bounce lays off 5% of staff to cut costs

Rural commerce startup VilCart raises $13M in Series A round