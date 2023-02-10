HRtech startup Marn closes $1M post-seed round

Riyadh-based HR tech platform Marn has closed its post-seed round of $1 million led by Sukna Ventures.

Almajdia Investment and other angel investors also participated in the funding round, according to a press release in Wamda. Marn will use the capital to expand its team and customer base, said the release.

Founded in 2017 by Mohammad AlSabeeh and Albaraa AlGhefaili, Marn uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide recruitment solutions. The platform allows businesses to meet their staffing needs and offer young workers work experiences to help them hone their professional careers and learn the basic skills required to enter the labour market.

The platform is present in 26 cities in Saudi Arabia and has offered its services to 300 companies in different sectors. The companies include Saudi Ground Services, Alsaif Gallery, Elm, Ritz-Carlton, Abdullah Al-Othaim Investment Company, and Al-Khuzama Group.

Marn has created more than 50,000 work opportunities so far. In November 2022, Ritz Carlton partnered with Marn to hire employees for flexible jobs.

According to Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources in Saudi Arabia, the ministry hopes to reach more than 1.5 million flexible workers by 2030. It also plans to adopt modern working models such as flexible work, freelancing, and remote work to make the economy stronger.





