Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

STV launches $150M Total Growth platform at LEAP 2023

By Nikita Bameta
February 09, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 09 2023 12:48:35 GMT+0000
STV launches $150M Total Growth platform at LEAP 2023
With more than $150 million in initial commitments and growth, the objective is to further the MENA region's technology-powered companies through equity and debt funding.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Venture capital firm ﻿STV﻿ (Saudi Technology Ventures) has announced the launch of its Total Growth platform, which will be anchored by Saudi Arabia's National Technology Development Programme (NTDP).

With more than $150 million in initial commitments and growth, the objective of Total Growth is to further the region's technology-powered companies through equity and debt funding.

The platform will utilise an all-inclusive suite of 'funding instruments' to accelerate the development of MENA's growth-stage startups.

A novel product called Tanami is also set to act like a 'Sharia-compliant non-dilutive venture debt instrument', as per a press release shared by Wamda. It is expected to play a major role in the advancement of MENA's technology landscape and financially back companies over the next three years.

1155 people loved this story

These women are bridging the gender gap in the tech sector in MENA

The platform was launched at the LEAP 2023 tech conference.

STV has an investment portfolio comprising 30 growing companies and is counted among the leading growth-stage investors in the MENA region. It was founded in 2018 by Abdulrahman Tarabzouni and comprises an estimated $1 billion in committed capital.

1375 people loved this story

Inside the gender gap that's stopping MENA from adding $2.7T to the economy by 2025

Last year, in August, a report by STV suggested that the region is set to output 45 unicorns, valued at $100 billion, by 2030. The report also highlighted that the region is poised to witness the emergence of decacorns in the next seven years.

Technology event LEAP began on February 6, 2023, at Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia, and concludes today, February 9, 2023.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Alphabet loses $100B market value after inaccurate answer from AI chatbot Bard

How this cleantech startup is revolutionising green hydrogen production with cutting-edge technology

QWQER: How a new-age delivery platform became a crowd favourite in India

Ex-Uber engineers founded Hatica raises $3.7M led by Sequoia's Surge

Daily Capsule
Freshworks eyes profitability by year-end
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zomato rebrands 10-minute food delivery service; says Gold programme has 9 lakh+ signups

Bounce's FY22 loss narrows as job cuts pay off

Hyperpure boosts Zomato Q3 revenue up 75%

MediBuddy buys Indian health business of US-based Aetna