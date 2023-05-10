Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and Hub71 to collaborate for agritech innovation

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority is collaborating with ﻿Hub71﻿, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, to develop and implement technology in agriculture and ensure food safety, food security, and biosecurity.

The partnership aims to create a collaborative environment for stakeholders in the agritech sector. It seeks to enable startups to engage with global tech companies government bodies, and investors, and help them innovate in the industry.

Through this partnership, startups will gain access to mentorship programmes, which will connect them to sector experts. The aim is to help address the challenges in the sector and build a network of agritech stakeholders, thus promoting collaboration and supporting innovation, according to a report in Gulf Business.

Hub71 will select agritech startups worldwide and provide them access to Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority's research laboratories and funded infrastructure across Abu Dhabi to improve food quality and safety.

The collaboration will bridge the gap between the government and the agritech sector and foster a larger shared ecosystem for sustainable agritech innovation from the emirate.

Startups will have access to Hub71's programmes, including the incentive programme, Ventures Lab, engagement platforms, and events such as Hub71's Fundraising Roadshow and Demo Days.





