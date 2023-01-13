Menu
Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) signs pact with Hub71 to upgrade liveability standards, promote entrepreneurs

By Nikita Bameta
January 13, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 13 2023 05:48:33 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) signs pact with Hub71 to upgrade liveability standards, promote entrepreneurs
The residents and Golden Visa holders of the Emirates' capital city will now be entitled to HUB71’s preferential services and incentives, which will allow them to integrate entrepreneurs into the city's community and address their requirements.
Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) has signed a service agreement with Abu Dhabi’s tech ecosystem Hub71 to provide an empowering business infrastructure and enable Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Golden Visa holders to 'grow in Abu Dhabi', as stated in a LinkedIn post by ADRO.

With this, the residents and Golden Visa holders of the Emirates' capital city will be entitled to HUB71’s preferential services and incentives, which will allow them to integrate entrepreneurs into the city's community and address their requirements. This step is aimed to upgrade liveability standards and promote the entrepreneurial landscape.

Hub71 enables founders to build technology firms across all sectors by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a significant talent pool. It comprises of a diverse capital ecosystem of active investment partners, including over 30 venture capital firms and family offices.

In 2022, Hub71’s community surpassed 200 startups after onboarding 21 startups in its third cohort of the year.

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office is a division of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), which helps new residents settle in Abu Dhabi and supports their integration within the local culture and society.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]

Edited by Megha Reddy

