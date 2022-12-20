Menu
IIT Delhi offers 500 overseas PhD fellowships amid plans for Abu Dhabi campus

By Pooja Rajkumari
December 20, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 20 2022 11:32:45 GMT+0000
IIT Delhi offers 500 overseas PhD fellowships amid plans for Abu Dhabi campus
Students who graduate from the planned IIT campus in Abu Dhabi will have the opportunity to pursue higher studies in India in the same streams and structures as they academically pursue in the UAE.
IIT Delhi is offering 500 fully-funded PhD fellowships for international students, including those eligible from the Gulf. This is in line with its ongoing efforts to set up campuses in the region such as in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.


Students who graduate from the planned IIT campus in Abu Dhabi will have the opportunity to pursue higher studies in India in the same streams and structures as they academically pursue in the UAE, according to Emirates News Agency.

GCC has potential to clock $70B energy-to-food sales by 2050: Report

IIT Delhi added that a new curriculum is being developed that will take into account the demands of its proposed overseas campuses. Offshore campuses of IIT are also being planned in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Tanzania, and Malaysia.

In November 2022, IIT Delhi identified the Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi (ADEK) as its partner for setting up its campus in the UAE’s capital city.


This was followed by the visit of a high-level team from the IIT to Abu Dhabi and extensive discussions with ADEK officials and other stakeholders in the project, as informed by Subhas Sarkar, the Minister of State for Education, in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament.


IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus is expected to start its operations in 2024. The first batch of students will start its academic session in September of that year.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

