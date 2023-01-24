Zayed Sustainability Prize 2024 is now open for submissions

Ahead of the COP28 Climate Summit, the Zayed Sustainability Prize for 2024 has opened registrations until May 2, 2023.





Established in 2008, the annual global award recognises non-profit organisations (NPOs), small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and high schools for their innovative sustainable solutions across the categories of health, food, energy, water, and global high schools.





For the first four categories, applicants are required to showcase how their solutions are enhancing access to necessary products or services and should carry a futuristic vision for improving sustainability and well-being.





Projects in the 'global high schools' category—divided into six regions, including the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), East Asia and Pacific, Europe and Central Asia, South Asia, America, and Sub-Saharan Africa—are required to be led by students.

Those interested can submit through the award's online portal, and the winners will be awarded $600,000 in each category.





The core focus of each entry form is based on "innovative and impactful" measures, where the suggested technology, solution, or application can improve sustainability and overall wellness.





Evaluated over three stages, qualified entries are checked by a selection committee that consists of category-specific panels and independent international experts. The finalists are selected from the shortlists and sent to the jury that makes the final decision.





The winners will be announced during the COP28 Climate Summit, scheduled to be held in the UAE later this year.





In 2023, the award cycle received 4,538 applications from 152 countries, a 13% increase compared with 2022.





To date, 106 winners have been recognised under the prize for their solutions or student-led school projects.

