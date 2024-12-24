Other news:

Delhivery expands business leadership with two new appointments

Logistics company Delhivery on Tuesday said it has appointed Navneet Kumar and Surajit Das in business leadership positions.

Kumar will lead the company’s supply chain services division while Das will the company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, OS1.

Before joining the company, Kumar was with Deutsche Bank in Singapore, serving as the US subsidiary coverage head for Asia-Pacific (APAC). Meanwhile, Das served as Chief Business Officer for supply chain finance at Yubi and was also the co-founder of mobility startup Routematic.

“At Delhivery we look for exceptional leadership talent from across industries. Surajit and Navneet bring decades of experience and leadership across sectors that will bring fresh dynamism and perspective to our team. We look forward to working closely with them and shaping the future of the company,” said Co-Founder and Chief People Officer of Delhivery, Suraj Saharan.

NetApp appoints Hitesh Joshi as Director for Channels and Alliances

Data infrastructure firm NetApp on Tuesday appointed Hitesh Joshi as its Director for channels and Alliances for India and SAARC.

Joshi has had prior stints in leadership positions at organisations including Nutanix, Veeam, IBM, and Novell.

The appointment also marks Joshi’s second stint at the company. Commenting on this, Joshi said, “NetApp has always been at the forefront of innovation, and I am honoured to return and contribute towards its vision of driving success through collaboration and cutting-edge technology.”

Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Gupshup to launch virtual assistant for complaint filing

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MCA) on Tuesday said it is launching a web-based Generative AI virtual assistant in partnership with Gupshup named Jagriti.

MCA added that its virtual assistant will help ease grievance redressal and is equipped with text-to-speech and speech-to-text capabilities, providing step-by-step guidance in filing complaints on the portal.

“Cultivating integrity within our consumer ecosystem is paramount to fostering a safe and empowered environment for all. The Gen AI Chatbot epitomizes our collective commitment to placing consumers at the heart of every initiative. As we harness the power of technology to uphold consumer rights, let us stride forward, knowing that each advancement brings us closer to a future where transparency, fairness, and trust define every interaction,” said Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs.

