Mitgo launches privacy first native advertising platform Takeads in MENA

By Nikita Bameta
February 11, 2023, Updated on : Sat Feb 11 2023 13:34:14 GMT+0000
Mitgo launches privacy first native advertising platform Takeads in MENA
Takeads delivers targeted advertisements without utilising the users' personal or behavioural tracking data. Its analytical algorithm runs on content analysis.
Mitgo has launched 'Takeads', a privacy-first and cookieless platform to bring a user-centric approach to native advertising in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The mar-tech (marketing technology) company started to work on its native advertising offering five years ago, a Zawya report said.

About Takeads

'Takeads' delivers targeted advertisements without utilising the users' personal or behavioural tracking data. Instead of user data, its analytical algorithm runs on content analysis.

It observes and analyses pictures, text, and links within a website and its subpages and targets website visitors with native advertising messages. The targeting is carried out in ad formats, which correspond to the content itself.

1165 people loved this story

OverviewFx wants to change the mindset of traders in the Middle East

Takeads aims to remove intrusive and troublesome advertising formats. Such formats are expected to be replaced with native, non-invasive, and content-relevant advertising messages. These messages promoted by Takeads will match the users' interests at a given moment.

Overall, the global native advertising market is expected to surpass $650 billion by the end of 2032. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 375% between 2022-32, as per a report by Future Market Insights.

1460 people loved this story

This is how 1115 is helping small businesses in the ecommerce space find their feet

At present, Takeads is active in over 10 countries globally and services over 35,000 publishing websites and 120,000 advertising offers.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Suman Singh

