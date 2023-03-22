Mylab partners with UAE-based AstraGene to develop molecular diagnostic solutions

Indian biotech company ﻿Mylab Discovery Solutions﻿ has collaborated with UAE-based AstraGene LLC to develop automated molecular diagnostics for UAE and Kuwait.





The partnership will involve co-developing molecular diagnostic solutions including reagents, kits and fully-automated devices.





Together, the companies will upgrade laboratory infrastructure in the UAE and Kuwait, install advanced diagnostic systems in the laboratories, developing world-class molecular diagnostic solutions and make tests available to patients, according to the statement issued by both companies.





This partnership with AstraGene marks MyLab's latest international market expansion, in line with its long-term growth strategy, the company said.

Mylab develops and commercialises testing solutions for molecular, serological, immunology, imaging, biochemistry and haematology. Established in 2020, AstraGene is among the leading manufacturers and marketers of in-vitro diagnostic reagents, kits and instruments both on a national and international level.





