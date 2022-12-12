Menu
National Finance, Sharakah extend partnership to help SMEs improve business

By Nikita Bameta
December 12, 2022, Updated on : Mon Dec 12 2022 08:09:59 GMT+0000
National Finance, Sharakah extend partnership to help SMEs improve business
National Finance and Sharakah will conduct a series of workshops called for SMEs to help them enhance their financial management and planning skills.
National Finance, a non-banking finance company in Oman, has partnered with Sharakah, a fund for the development of youth projects, to conduct a series of workshops called ‘Calculate it Right’ for small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).


According to a press release shared by Zawya, ‘Imtidad’, the company’s independent wing for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has carried out the initiative.


The workshops aim to help SMEs enhance their financial management and planning skills. About 184 participants attended the five workshops conducted in Musannah, Sur, Nizwa, and Muscat.


After gathering feedback from the participants, National Finance and Sharakah have extended their partnership with 'SME Growth Programme', spanning over a period of 12 months. With this, they have decided to launch a new initiative that will help six local micro and small enterprises improve their business.


Tariq Al Farsi, CEO, National Finance, said, “We continue our partnership with Sharakah in order to help SMEs and home-based businesses elevate their operations with the right guidance and support, enabling them to be more resilient and successfully deliver their products and services as per the standards required.”


The programme will provide them with financial management and marketing strategies. The companies will identify areas where local businesses can improve their operations and make them more profitable, added the release. Post this, they will implement the identified measures.


Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO, Sharakah, said, “We believe that the new programme will equip business owners with the necessary skills set in financial management and planning. To assist these small businesses, Sharakah will deploy its Business Performance Monitoring Tool (BPMT), an industry-standard monitoring tool, along with other tools such as the Risk Assessment (RAT) to help improve the overall business profitability.”'


For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com

Edited by Megha Reddy

