Omantel partners with Otaxi to provide tourist sim card

Integrated telecommunications services provider Omantel and taxi-chain Otaxi have signed a pact to distribute tourist SIM cards through 2,500 cabdrivers. The companies aim to attract more visitors to the Sultanate of Oman and enhance their experience.





According to a press release, tourists who opt for an Otaxi ride will no longer have to stop at an outlet or an authorised reseller to receive Omantel’s SIM card. Instead, they can receive one from Otaxi cabdrivers during their cab ride.





Commenting on the partnership, Aladdin Bait Fadhil, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel, said, “We strive to enhance the experience through every touchpoint in the customer journey and bringing services to customers’ fingertips has been of utmost interest to Omantel.





"As Tourist SIM Card has been designed for short stays, we felt it would be necessary that these SIM cards are delivered fast and conveniently to the tourists and visitors to save them time and effort while they are in the Sultanate of Oman,” he added.





Harith Khamis Al Maqbali, CEO of Otaxi, stated that the collaboration with Omantel is not the first one. The two have previously collaborated to provide Virtual PBX (private branch exchange) for Otaxi.





He said, "We trust that this agreement will be a success too, and it will add more convenience to our passengers who take Otaxi to tour the Sultanate of Oman.”





(Image credit: OTaxi App Twitter handle)