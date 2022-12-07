Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Omantel partners with Otaxi to provide tourist sim card

By Nikita Bameta
December 07, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 07 2022 11:34:51 GMT+0000
Omantel partners with Otaxi to provide tourist sim card
With this, tourists taking an Otaxi ride will no longer need to stop at an outlet to get Omantel’s SIM card. Instead, they can receive one from Otaxi cabdrivers during their ride.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Integrated telecommunications services provider Omantel and taxi-chain Otaxi have signed a pact to distribute tourist SIM cards through 2,500 cabdrivers. The companies aim to attract more visitors to the Sultanate of Oman and enhance their experience.


According to a press release, tourists who opt for an Otaxi ride will no longer have to stop at an outlet or an authorised reseller to receive Omantel’s SIM card. Instead, they can receive one from Otaxi cabdrivers during their cab ride.


Commenting on the partnership, Aladdin Bait Fadhil, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel, said, “We strive to enhance the experience through every touchpoint in the customer journey and bringing services to customers’ fingertips has been of utmost interest to Omantel.


"As Tourist SIM Card has been designed for short stays, we felt it would be necessary that these SIM cards are delivered fast and conveniently to the tourists and visitors to save them time and effort while they are in the Sultanate of Oman,” he added.   


Harith Khamis Al Maqbali, CEO of Otaxi, stated that the collaboration with Omantel is not the first one. The two have previously collaborated to provide Virtual PBX (private branch exchange) for Otaxi.


He said, "We trust that this agreement will be a success too, and it will add more convenience to our passengers who take Otaxi to tour the Sultanate of Oman.” 


(Image credit: OTaxi App Twitter handle)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

RENÉE Cosmetics raises $25M in Series B funding

Edtech unicorn Vedantu lays off about 385 employees: Report

Govt recognises 84,102 entities as startups as on Nov 30

Simplilearn launches SimpliRecruit, a hiring platform for recruiters

Daily Capsule
H-1B visa holders and mass layoffs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Global Captive Centres to add 3.64 lakh jobs in next 12 months: Report

Govt recognises 84,102 entities as startups as on Nov 30

Edtech unicorn Vedantu lays off about 385 employees: Report

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 7 2022)

Apple updates App Store pricing system globally with 700 new price points

How ValueFirst is simplifying the complex world of email marketing