Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Saudi Arabia-based Nana raises $133M in Series C investment

By Nikita Bameta
February 09, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 09 2023 16:51:04 GMT+0000
Saudi Arabia-based Nana raises $133M in Series C investment
The company will use the funds for expansion plans and the provision of diversified services, said Sami Alhelwah, CEO of Nana.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Nana﻿, a Saudi Arabia-based dark store delivery platform, has closed a Series C investment round of Saudi Arabian Riyal (SAR) 500 million ($133 million) led by Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) and Uni Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Red Diamond Company, AlJammaz Holding, Sultan Holding, Dallah Al-Baraka Group, and Al-Jasser Holding, among others.

1780 people loved this story

STV launches $150M Total Growth platform at LEAP 2023

The company will use the funds for expansion plans and the provision of diversified services, said Sami Alhelwah, CEO of Nana.

This investment is in line with KHC's aim to invest in emerging Saudi startups and strengthen its local investment portfolio, stated Talal Almaiman, CEO of Kingdom Holding Company.

1954 people loved this story

[YS Gulf Exclusive] BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover hints at joining politics

Founded by Abdulmajeed Alsukhan and Sami Alhelwah in 2016, Nana is dedicated to fulfilling daily, weekly, and monthly household grocery needs. It has innovated the dark store model in the Saudi market, delivering orders to customers within 15 minutes.

Since its launch, the Saudi Arabia-based startup has fulfilled more than 10 million orders and registered downloads, as per a press release shared by Wamda.

The Kingdom Holding Company has invested across sectors. It owns majority shares in segments ranging from hotel management and technology to media and publishing, among others. VC firm Uni Ventures is a subsidiary of ORSCOM Investments Group.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Alphabet loses $100B market value after inaccurate answer from AI chatbot Bard

How this cleantech startup is revolutionising green hydrogen production with cutting-edge technology

QWQER: How a new-age delivery platform became a crowd favourite in India

Ex-Uber engineers founded Hatica raises $3.7M led by Sequoia's Surge

Daily Capsule
Freshworks eyes profitability by year-end
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zomato rebrands 10-minute food delivery service; says Gold programme has 9 lakh+ signups

Bounce's FY22 loss narrows as job cuts pay off

Hyperpure boosts Zomato Q3 revenue up 75%

MediBuddy buys Indian health business of US-based Aetna