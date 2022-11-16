Menu
UAE's Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama says the future will have an Indian fingerprint on it at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022

By Nikita Bameta
November 16, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 16 2022 14:12:30 GMT+0000
UAE's Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama says the future will have an Indian fingerprint on it at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022
In his address, UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Application Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, delves into the relationship shared between India and the UAE.
Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Application United Arab Emirates (UAE), attended the 25th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit today.


In his address, he delved into the relationship shared between the two nations, and the cultural harmony that lies at the core of overall innovation.


Referring to a statement made by the honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, he said "In India, we hope that you do not see a red tape, but rather see a red carpet...I must reassure everyone and reaffirm that this is everything we have seen so far. Red carpets everywhere, from every single individual and engagement that we have had."


On the relationship shared between India and the UAE, he said, that this relationship dates back several millenniums. "Ever since Saruq Al-Hadid, which is a heritage sight in the UAE, we have seen that the UAE and India have had long rooted ties in culture, trade, and joint societies as well," he added. Al Olama also emphasised that the future would have an Indian fingerprint on it for everyone, everywhere.


Speaking on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed between India and the UAE in February, Omar Sultan Al Olama said that he sees it as a stepping stone for both nations to lead the way into a new millennium fostering a global tech revolution together.


"We also believe that the I2U2 agreement between UAE, India, Israel, and the United States of America is going to be one of the role model agreements, that many countries are going to build their collaborations on," he added.


He also urged those willing to participate in global innovation to reflect on the current positioning of UAE as a "natural springbolt" in driving the overall ecosystem and welcomed everyone to explore all possibilities in UAE.


The theme for this year's Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 (BTS 2022)—Asia's largest technology event—is ‘Tech4NexGen’.


(This story was updated to correct two typos)

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

