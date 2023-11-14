Saudi Arabia's PPTCO secures funding from Aliph Capital

Pet Products Trading Company (PPTCO) has raised $21.33 million from Aliph Capital, a private equity fund manager focused on midmarket and enterprises in the GCC.

The startup plans to expand its business presence in Saudi Arabia (KSA), including investments in international brands, showroom expansion, and digital capabilities.

“The industry is still at a nascent stage and the ecosystem is not fully developed compared to more mature regional markets, presenting PPTCO with significant upside through consolidation and growth,” said, Mohammed Al Roumi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pet Products Trading Company.

Riyadh-based Pet Products Trading Company, founded by CEO Mohammed Al Roumi in 2005, is a B2B distributor of pet products in KSA, offering integrated products and educational content to improve animal welfare.

The company operates a showroom and a 12,700 sqm central warehouse in Riyadh. It distributes over 80 brands to over 1,000 customers, including omnichannel pet retailers, veterinarians, hypermarkets, third-party marketplaces, and governments.

Aliph Capital, launched in 2021, provides growth capital to companies in the GCC, focusing on growth, sustainability, and bridging the old and new economy gap through digitisation and tech enablement. It invests in businesses with positive economic, social, and environmental impacts.





