Just In

Saudi's COGNNA raises $2.25M seed round led by IMPACT46

COGNNA is the first Middle Eastern startup to secure investment in the cybersecurity domain.

Pooja Malik
Saudi's COGNNA raises $2.25M seed round led by IMPACT46

Tuesday November 14, 2023,

2 min Read

Cybersecurity startup COGNNA has raised more than $2.25 million in a seed investment round led by IMPACT46, with participation from Vision Ventures, Faith Capital, and other investors, according to a statement shared on Wamda.

This makes COGNNA the first Middle Eastern startup to secure investment in the cybersecurity domain.

Abdulaziz Alomran, Founding Partner and CEO of IMPACT46, noted that the investment in COGNNA aligns with ongoing efforts to support the expansion of the cybersecurity market.

Saudi Arabia-based COGNNA, founded in 2022 by Ibrahim Alshamrani and Ziyad Alshehri, uses artificial intelligence and advanced data analysis to detect and mitigate evolving cyber threats in customers' systems and networks.

Saudi's fintech Tabby bags $200M in Series D at $1.5B valuation

The startup is a part of the Cybersecurity Accelerator Programme launched by the National Cybersecurity Authority in August 2022. It contributes to mitigating evolving cyber threats by using AI and advanced data analysis to detect potential threats.

"We have developed solutions tailored to the unique cybersecurity challenges of the Middle East and North Africa. These solutions accelerate the detection and response to evolving cyber threats while aligning with regional regulations and global standards," Ibrahim Alshamrani, CEO of COGNNA.

IMPACT 46 focuses on alternative investment opportunities in the country. It invests in theme-specific venture capital and private equity from seed to mature businesses. Based in Riyadh, the firm aims to empower entrepreneurs to make a difference in local, regional, and global markets.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected].


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

