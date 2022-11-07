Qatar Islamic Bank introduces Samsung Wallet to customers

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) on Monday launched the Samsung Wallet, a secure and easy-to-use mobile payment service for all QIB debit, credit and prepaid cardholders owning Samsung devices.





According to a report by Zawya, Samsung Wallet provides a secure e-payments avenue and accepts contactless payments at any store in Qatar and abroad. Customers can also pay online through Samsung Wallet at checkout without the need to enter their credit card details every time.





Further, users can add up to 10 payment cards, including credit, prepaid, and debit cards to their Samsung Wallet. As the card number is not stored on the mobile device, the wallet makes for a highly secure mode of payment.





D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager of Personal Banking Group, said, “We are pleased to introduce a secure and convenient mobile payment solution that enables customers to turn their devices into digital wallets. Samsung Wallet is the latest addition to the host of our mobile payment solutions and an important step towards the evolution of payment options, contributing to Qatar’s efforts to achieve a cashless society, and offering our customers more convenience when shopping or dining."





"As smartphones and smartwatches are quickly replacing cards, we are excited to now offer our customers the choice of using Samsung Wallet for making online payments and wherever contactless payment is accepted,” he added.





All devices should be updated to Android 9 or higher to use the Samsung Wallet on mobile phones and smartwatches.