Riyadh exhibition gives a glimpse of NEOM’s futuristic city

An exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has put up a model design of the Neom project's futuristic city, The Line.





The exhibition, which gives visitors a glimpse into the mega project, will run until April 29, 2023, at the Diriyah Biennale Foundation for Contemporary Art in Riyadh’s Jax district, the Arab News reports.





The futuristic city, expected to house nine million people, will run on 100% renewable energy and will have no streets, cars, or emissions. A high-speed railway network will be the means of connectivity along the city. Priority will be given to health and promoting a sense of well-being for residents and visitors over transportation and infrastructure.





The city is planned to be 200 meters wide, 170 kilometres long, and rise 500 meters above sea level. It will contribute to conserving 95% of NEOM’s land and support environmental sustainability.





The Line design was based on a new concept of zero-gravity urbanism. City functions will be layered vertically while inhabitants will be allowed to move seamlessly in the city in three directions–up, down, and across–offering quick access to offices, schools, parks, and residential facilities.





The futuristic city would also require minimal space and less water. Hydroponics gardens will be used to grow fruit, vegetables, and flowers in half the time of traditional agriculture methods.

