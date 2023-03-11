Pandemic resulted in increased health consciousness among UAE residents: Research

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in increased health consciousness among the residents of the UAE, as per the findings of Philips Health Trends Research.

The findings of the research, released by health tech company Royal Philips, cover the state of local healthcare and digital health technologies in the UAE.

Pandemic effect

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, 70% feel more in control of their health and 95% show proactiveness in protecting their health, the research notes. It also says the pandemic resulted in a boom in the adoption of digital technologies across sectors including healthcare.

The digital health market in the UAE and Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $4 billion by 2026, according to a 2022 report by McKinsey & Company.

Source: Philips Health Trends Research

About 95% of the respondents believe that technology can play a major role in managing their health in a more efficient manner.

This is attributed to result from ease of use (51%), easier access to results (50%), quicker access to specialists and healthcare professionals (51%), and by allowing the storage of all their healthcare data in one place (46%).

Further, it revealed that 90% of the respondents would consider utilising telehealth solutions, and about 72% consider virtual medical consultations to be as effective as face-to-face examinations.

Sustainability is the way forward

The research reveals that 82% of respondents believe healthcare companies should prioritise sustainability. About 51% think that practices that do not harm the environment should be the key priority, while 41% believe that companies should aim to become carbon negative.

Source: Philips Health Trends Research

Censuswide, an independent market research consultancy, was commissioned by Royal Philips to conduct the study. It recorded the responses of 495 respondents in the UAE, aged between 18 years and 64 years. The study was conducted last year between May and June.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Royal Philips employs close to 77,000 employees and has sales and services in over 100 countries.





