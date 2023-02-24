Saudi Arabia will be hosting Web3 Delight, a hybrid Web3 event, on March 6, 2023, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The event will bring together the broader community in the Web3 ecosystem in the region to discuss topics such as blockchain technology, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), future marketing in the Web3 space, fundraising and building in a bear market environment, governance policies, and career opportunities in the metaverse.

The event is expected to have a footfall of over 3,000 people in person and online representing more than 40 countries, according to Gulf Business.

The previous editions of Web3 Delight were held in Abu Dhabi and Lagos in Nigeria.

One of the central questions to this year's edition is ‘What does it take to generate value at each stage of the Web3 value chain?’

The event is in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 and the ambitions of the kingdom to develop digital infrastructure and capabilities, including artificial intelligence, invest in new technologies such as 5G, and the internet of things (IoT) and support the startup ecosystem.

Web3 Delight is also collaborating with BNB Chain to organise a blockchain hackathon alongside the main event. The hackathon will be open to all students, graduates and professionals from the country. Apart from attracting developers to build Web3 products on BNB Chain, it also aims to strengthen the relationship with universities in Saudi Arabia.





