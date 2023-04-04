Saudi fintech Foodics partners with Darwinbox for unifying employee operations across MENA

Saudi Arabia-based foodtech platform ﻿Foodics﻿ has partnered with Darwinbox human resource management software to manage the former's human resources functions across MENA. Currently, Foodics has operations in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and Kuwait.

The Foodics payment platform serves food and beverage segments such as dine-in restaurants, cafes, bakeries, food trucks, quick service restaurants, and cloud kitchens across MENA. Since its inception in 2014, the platform has processed over six billion orders.

Darwinbox is providing Foodics employees with an easy and optimised HR experience in multiple languages, including Arabic, and helping the company address the local intricacies.

Founded in 2015, the mobile-first HR tech platform is enhancing employee experiences across 90 countries for over two million people.

As per Fortune Business Insights, the global human resource (HR) technology market is expected to grow from $23.98 billion in 2022 to $39.90 billion by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.





