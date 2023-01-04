Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

ToYou, Tabby collaborate to offer BNPL service in Saudi Arabia

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 04, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 04 2023 12:23:40 GMT+0000
ToYou, Tabby collaborate to offer BNPL service in Saudi Arabia
The BNPL market in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach almost $5.3 billion by 2028.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Saudi Arabia’s delivery superapp ToYou has collaborated with shopping and payments app Tabby to launch ToYou Pay Later. The new buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) service will enable Tabby users to buy services from ToYou with a single bill at the end of the month.


The BNPL feature will be available for customers without any interest fee, the official press note read.

1788 people loved this story

GCC sovereign wealth funds show increased interest in global startups in last two years


ToYou App integrates M-commerce, logistics and on-demand services, connecting thousands of merchants with millions of users, and delivering food, pharmaceutical, consumer goods and more across KSA.


The app is available on Apple Store, Google Play and Huawei’s App Gallery.


Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Egypt. It has about three million active users and has onboarded more than 10,000 global brands and small businesses, including noon, Bloomingdale’s, Adidas, and SHEIN, to name a few.

1671 people loved this story

As IIT explores new horizons in the UAE, how will it shape education in the region?


According to Research and Markets, the buy-now-pay-later payments market in Saudi Arabia is expected to have grown 81.2%, reaching $636.7 million by the end of 2022. It also predicts that BNPL payment adoption will record a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.4% between 2022 and 2028, with BNPL gross merchandise value in the country reaching almost $5.3 billion by the end of the forecast period, up from $351.3 million in 2021.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Lenskart raises $40M from Chiratae, DSP India Fund

Byju Raveendran seeks funding to buy back up to 15% of edtech company: Report

Building design startup Snaptrude raises $6.6M from Accel, Foundamental VC, others

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Daily Capsule
Mamaearth parent’s IPO plans raise concerns
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Building design startup Snaptrude raises $6.6M from Accel, Foundamental VC, others

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 4, 2023)

EV battery-swapping policy to not have design standardisation; expected by Jan-end

Apna reports 278% growth in revenue for FY21-22

CAIT, other organisations pitch for immediate rollout of ecommerce policy

School finance company Varthana raises $7M from MicroVest