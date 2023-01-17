Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Dubai-based last-mile smart delivery startup Flyby raises $1M in seed round

By Sindhu Kashyaap
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 04:55:49 GMT+0000
Dubai-based last-mile smart delivery startup Flyby raises $1M in seed round
Flyby is expected to use the funding to launch its fleet of smart delivery boxes in Dubai.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Flyby, a Dubai-based smart delivery startup and digital OOH company, has raised a seed funding of $1 million. The funding was led by FHS Capital based in Silicon Valley, USA, and VN2 Capital of London.


The funding has helped the startup emerge out of stealth.


With this round of funding, Flyby aims to launch a fleet of smart delivery boxes in Dubai, scale up, and develop its technology.


Hesham Hannah-Shmouni, Managing Partner, FHS Capital, said in a note that Flyby has the potential to disrupt multiple industries and create value across the last-mile delivery ecosystem.


Flyby has an embedded UV lighting system that sanitises the contents of the box on each delivery. The boxes also have embedded sensors with telemetry data, including GPS position, acceleration, and speed.


Flyby's patented smart delivery boxes, designed in Germany, can also double up as mobile advertising spaces for use by fleet operators and restaurants.


The boxes, which comprise high-contrast digital outdoor LED displays, are connected through a cloud-interface, said the note. The interface allows advertisers to book ad spaces directly. It also allows per-minute advertising and scale from a single bike to a fleet of thousand bikes.


The startup's technology has the potential to facilitate location-based advertising, with geo-fencing capability. The boxes have the ability to track rider behaviour and address road safety challenges, said the note.


The startup is working with industry regulators to ensure compliance with safety and data standards and guidelines. Flyby is expected to be seen on the streets of Dubai in the first quarter of 2023.


The OOH market in MENA is expected to touch $54 billion by 2026.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

‘Great founders are always on top of their numbers’—15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

This savings app helps users plan for their next jewellery purchase

Prath Ventures raises Rs 50 Cr in first close of Rs 225 Cr maiden fund

How Upsale, India's first AI-based restaurant interactive menu is all set to revolutionise the $68B HoReCa industry

Daily Capsule
Inside gaming studios’ new lobby
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

WEF establishes purpose-driven metaverse to tackle world's most pressing challenges

Partner with India to make world healthier place: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital