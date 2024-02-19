UAE's Exverse secures $3M from Cogitent Ventures and others

Exverse, a UAE-based Web3 gaming platform, has raised a $3 million private funding round with participation from Cogitent Ventures, Cointelligence, Moonrock Capital, KuCoin Labs, Epic Games, Seedify, and ChainGPT.

The startup plans to utilise the investment to prepare for its upcoming alpha launch, token release, strategic partnerships, and expand marketing efforts in the Asia-Pacific region, as per Wamda.

"We see ourselves as pioneers in the gaming industry because we’ve built an AAA-quality, classic first-person shooter with Web3 elements. Exverse is poised to captivate audiences in a manner reminiscent of beloved gaming titles like 'Call of Duty,' 'Halo,' and 'Counter-Strike'," said Ooi Fei Hoong, CEO of Exverse.

The startup features a three-planet ecosystem: social, quest, and battle, designed to cater to different playing styles. Players engage in competitive cycles called seasons, lasting eight weeks, where they vie for dominance and rewards through skill-based gameplay.

1888 people loved this story Udaipur D2C fashion brand Beyoung bags funding from Abu Dhabi's royal family

The 'battle' planet offers adrenaline-pumping action, while the 'quest' planet challenges teamwork and strategy through seasonal events and clan raids. The 'social' planet is the heart of Exverse, where players come together for community events and immersive engagements, fostering a vibrant gaming community.

Exverse, powered by Epic's Unreal Engine 5, uses blockchain technology to enhance gaming experiences. Players earn rewards by staking tokens before each season, with top performers receiving profits from in-game NFTs.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected].



