UAE-based HRtech startup RemotePass raises $5.5M in Series A funding

UAE-based HRtech RemotePass raised $5.5 million in Series A funding, with 212 VC leading the round, alongside other investors including Endeavor Catalyst, Khwarizmi Ventures, Oraseya Capital, Flyer One Ventures, Access Bridge Ventures, A15, and Swiss Founders Fund, according to Wamda.

The startup plans to use the new capital to enhance its expansion strategies in the Saudi market, focusing on making its product more enterprise-ready and onboarding more companies in the region where it's experiencing the most growth.

RemotePass, founded in 2020 by Kamal Reggad and Karim Nadi, enables businesses to manage, onboard, and pay their employees without a local legal presence.

The company offers its services to both startups and large enterprises like Logitech. It facilitates hiring contractors and full-time employees in over 150 countries.

1949 people loved this story Zoho commits Rs 1,100 Cr investment to fuel digital infrastructure in Saudi

Its mobile app provides financial services and benefits for remote workers, including multiple payout options, a USD debit card, and premium health insurance. It also offers end-to-end contractor management, EoR services, and relocation support.

RemotePass was founded a year before its launch and was originally known as SafarPass, a SaaS platform to streamline business travel and expense management through a dedicated app.

Earlier to this, the startup raised an undisclosed amount in 2021, led by BECO Capital, with participation from Wamda, Khawarizmi VC, Flat6Labs, Wealth Well, and a Saudi investor syndicate.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected].



