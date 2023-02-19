India-UAE Business Council launches UAE Chapter at first anniversary of CEPA

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the signing of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the India-UAE Business Council launched its UAE Chapter to further boost the economic ties between the two countries and improve bilateral trade.

The UIBC-UAE Chapter will work as the counterpart organisation to the UIBC India Chapter, which was established in New Delhi on September 3, 2015, during the 11th Session of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting, by the UAE Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sushma Swaraj, the then-Minister of External Affairs of India.

1426 people loved this story Lulu Group and FICCI sign MoU at the first anniversary of India-UAE economic partnership agreement

As per ANI, the UIBC-UC is registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce as a legal and financial entity. The pan-UAE body will operate under the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The founding members of the UAE Chapter of the UIBC include Mubadala, the Sovereign Wealth Fund of the UAE, DP World, Emirates Airlines, Wizz Financial, EMAAR, and Emirates NBD Bank. The India chapter includes TATA, Reliance, Adani, OLA, Zerodha, Udaan, EaseMyTrip, Apparel Group, Lulu Financial, KEF Holdings, and Buimerc Corporation.

With an office in Abu Dhabi, membership in the Council will be by invitation only.





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



