Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Lulu Group and FICCI sign MoU at the first anniversary of India-UAE economic partnership agreement

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 19, 2023, Updated on : Sun Feb 19 2023 05:53:19 GMT+0000
Lulu Group and FICCI sign MoU at the first anniversary of India-UAE economic partnership agreement
The MoU aims to boost India's exports to the UAE.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

UAE-based retail group Lulu Group International and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the first anniversary of the signing of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The MoU aims to boost India's exports to the UAE further.

Khaleej Times reported that after the signing of the CEPA, the bilateral trade between the two countries increased by 27.5% between April and November 2022.

1106 people loved this story

AeroFarms signs agreement with Silal to ideate on sustainable solutions in farming

As per the MoU, Lulu Group and FICCI would work closely to promote new Indian companies and products in the UAE.

Nirankar Saxena, Deputy Secretary General, FICCI, mentioned that the MoU poses a huge opportunity for micro, small and medium enterprises, and startups in India as they expand their businesses to the UAE.

Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group International, added that the MoU will further boost the imports of the Lulu Group.

The CEPA between India and the UAE was signed on February 18, 2022. The agreement is expected to boost the total value of bilateral trade in goods to more than $100 billion and trade in services to more than $15 billion in the next five years.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Supply chain technology startup Prozo raises Rs 45 Cr funding

For travel enthusiast Ambrish Dutta, success is a journey and not a destination

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy

TCS not considering layoffs, 'focuses on training employee' when required

Daily Capsule
With love, from Ladakh
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

TCS not considering layoffs, 'focuses on training employee' when required

Ex Niti Aayog VC says India’s economy to grow at 6% in 2023-24

Ola to invest Rs 7,614 Cr in Tamil Nadu plant

Nature, paint, tranquility – the creative journey of artist Suresh Pushpangathan