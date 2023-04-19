UAE launches global competition for sustainability-focused tech startups

The UAE Ministry of the Industry and Advanced Technology has launched a new global competition, Make it in Emirates Start-up Competition, for tech startups focused towards sustainability.

The competition would take place on May 31 to June 1, with about 24 startups selected from the submissions.

The platform will help tech startups meet investors and network with policymakers and industry partners. The focus of these startups needs to be on sustainability and decarbonisation to take part in the competition, as per a report by Zawya.

1746 people loved this story Intellia launches AI-driven vetting and project delivery platform

The judging panel will include representatives from Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Technology Innovation Institute, Aspire, EDGE Group, Dubai Industrial City, UAE University, and Strata.

The competition is one among the initiatives launched under the umbrella of Make it in the Emirates, which was inaugurated in 2022. The forum aims to attract investors, industrialists and innovators to the UAE to benefit from the country’s competitive advantages. It has also resulted in the offtake of agreements worth $29 billion (approx AED 110 billion).





For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at

[email protected]



