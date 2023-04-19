Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Just In

UAE launches global competition for sustainability-focused tech startups

The platform will help tech startups meet investors and network with policymakers and industry partners.

Pooja Rajkumari405 Stories
UAE launches global competition for sustainability-focused tech startups

Wednesday April 19, 2023,

1 min Read

The UAE Ministry of the Industry and Advanced Technology has launched a new global competition, Make it in Emirates Start-up Competition, for tech startups focused towards sustainability.

The competition would take place on May 31 to June 1, with about 24 startups selected from the submissions.

The platform will help tech startups meet investors and network with policymakers and industry partners. The focus of these startups needs to be on sustainability and decarbonisation to take part in the competition, as per a report by Zawya.

1746 people loved this story

Intellia launches AI-driven vetting and project delivery platform

The judging panel will include representatives from Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Technology Innovation Institute, Aspire, EDGE Group, Dubai Industrial City, UAE University, and Strata.

The competition is one among the initiatives launched under the umbrella of Make it in the Emirates, which was inaugurated in 2022. The forum aims to attract investors, industrialists and innovators to the UAE to benefit from the country’s competitive advantages. It has also resulted in the offtake of agreements worth $29 billion (approx AED 110 billion).


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook to welcome customers at Apple Store in Delhi

[MORNING QUOTE] Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life

Zomato ends co-branded credit card partnership with RBL Bank

ONDC onboards BigBasket as a seller

Daily Capsule
Flipkart B2B arm’s playbook
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Apple CEO Tim Cook to welcome customers at Apple Store in Delhi

AWS and Intel’s new initiative The Bharat Innovators Series to acknowledge changemakers

AI Terminologies 101: Understanding the Basics of Reinforcement Learning

BYJU'S, Swiggy, Dream11 lead Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2023 as India ranks third