Chinese EV company XPENG has partnered with Ali&Sons to expand into the Middle East, specifically the UAE market.

The partnership will help the company, which has dual listings on the NYSE and Hong Kong Stock Exchange, to retail its smart EVs to local consumers, while also providing after-sales support.

The Volkswagen-backed company will be targeting other markets such as Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Azerbaijan, according to a statement on Zawya.

XPENG plans to introduce its G6 SUV and G9 SUV models in the UAE by Q3 2024, followed by the P7 sedan and G9 SUV models in Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt.

“The new markets we are announcing today are recognised globally as the nucleus for EV growth, which makes this the natural and forward-thinking next step in our expansion into the EMEA market,” said Alex Tang, GM of International Markets, XPENG.

After the UAE, Guangzhou-based XPENG aims to enter Azerbaijan and Egypt, with plans for further expansion this year.

According to a letter from CEO He Xiaopeng to employees, the electric car maker reportedly plans to hire 4,000 people this year.

The company plans to invest 3.5 billion yuan ($486.36 million) in researching and developing AI for intelligent driving, according to a Reuters report.





