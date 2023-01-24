Menu
Yango Deli enters UAE to provide tech and expertise to retailers

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 24, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 24 2023 08:42:04 GMT+0000
Yango Deli enters UAE to provide tech and expertise to retailers
The company would help grocers in the region streamline operations and improve customer experience and operational efficiency with its technology stack.
Global tech company Yango Deli Tech has announced its entry into the UAE to provide proprietary technologies and expertise to retailers, marketplaces, and quick commerce companies.


Max Avtukhov, CEO of Yango Deli Tech, said, in a press note, that the company's team would help grocers to streamline operations and improve customer experience and operational efficiency with their technology stack.


Yango Deli's tech stack includes solutions for analytics, commerce, client experience, delivery, and fulfilment. It also provides proprietary technologies such as warehouse management systems, technologies for assigning orders to couriers, assortment management (ERP), stock tracking and product replenishment, smart routing solutions, and applications for customers, pickers, and couriers.

President Emeritus of TiE Dubai Prashant K Gulati deep dives into Dubai's startup ecosystem

With the help of this stack, retailers, quick commerce companies, and marketplaces can deliver goods on time, and increase their profitability and overall efficiency, said the note. For traditional businesses, this is an opportunity to shift their current business model from offline to online and avoid the costs of maintaining non-core functions, the note added.


The food and grocery retail markets in the MENA region is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6% between 2020 and 2025 to reach $253.74 billion, as per Research and Markets.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

