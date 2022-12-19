Menu
8M Indians stepped out for live events in 2022: BookMyShow report

By Debolina Biswas
December 19, 2022, Updated on : Mon Dec 19 2022 07:59:07 GMT+0000
8M Indians stepped out for live events in 2022: BookMyShow report
After being stuck inside their homes for almost two years, Indians went all out to experience the magic of live events, with BookMyShow organising 19,000 events in 2022.
After being stuck inside their homes for almost two years, Indians went all out to experience the magic of live events. Around 19,000 events were organised in 2022, revealed Best of 2022, a report by entertainment and ticketing platform BookMyShow.


About eight million used the platform to book tickets for live entertainment experiences. Interestingly, six lakh users chose to go for events all by themselves, buying only one ticket each for on-ground events. 


While the metros—Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Chennai—topped the list when it came to transacting the maximum number of tickets for live experiences, 59% of the on-ground experiences transactions came from Tier II and beyond: Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Dehradun, Imphal, Goa, and Raipur, among others. 


The report also listed the top on-ground events of 2022 (in no particular order): 


  • Diljit Dosanjh: Born to Shine World Tour, 
  • Vir Das Wanted India Tour
  • Nehru Planetarium, New Delhi 
  • Bas Kar Bassi 
  • Post Malone, Mumbai
  • Tata IPL
  • Sunburn: Alan Walker 
  • Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai feat Harsh Gujral
  • BabaSaheb: The Grand Musical 
  • Rangilo Re Navratri 2022: Mumbai 


This report suggests that the top music artists (in terms of ticket transactions) were Alan Walker, DJ Snake, and Diljit Dosanjh; stand-up comedians Vir Das, Harsh Gujral, and Anubhav Singh Bassi were among the most popular for BookMyShow users. Actor Rohit Roy’s The Grand Musical emerged on top, clinching the title of the most popular event.


(The report has collated data from January 1, 20022 to December 5, 2022). 

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

