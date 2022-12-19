8M Indians stepped out for live events in 2022: BookMyShow report

After being stuck inside their homes for almost two years, Indians went all out to experience the magic of live events. Around 19,000 events were organised in 2022, revealed Best of 2022, a report by entertainment and ticketing platform BookMyShow.





About eight million used the platform to book tickets for live entertainment experiences. Interestingly, six lakh users chose to go for events all by themselves, buying only one ticket each for on-ground events.





While the metros—Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Chennai—topped the list when it came to transacting the maximum number of tickets for live experiences, 59% of the on-ground experiences transactions came from Tier II and beyond: Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Dehradun, Imphal, Goa, and Raipur, among others.





The report also listed the top on-ground events of 2022 (in no particular order):





Diljit Dosanjh: Born to Shine World Tour,

Vir Das Wanted India Tour

Nehru Planetarium, New Delhi

Bas Kar Bassi

Post Malone, Mumbai

Tata IPL

Sunburn: Alan Walker

Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai feat Harsh Gujral

BabaSaheb: The Grand Musical

Rangilo Re Navratri 2022: Mumbai





This report suggests that the top music artists (in terms of ticket transactions) were Alan Walker, DJ Snake, and Diljit Dosanjh; stand-up comedians Vir Das, Harsh Gujral, and Anubhav Singh Bassi were among the most popular for BookMyShow users. Actor Rohit Roy’s The Grand Musical emerged on top, clinching the title of the most popular event.





(The report has collated data from January 1, 20022 to December 5, 2022).