Aditya Roy Kapoor shines as star-studded The Night Manager 2 wraps up with an explosive climax

Starring: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, Anil Kapoor, Shobhita Dhulipala, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl.

The Night Manager Part 2 rounds up its cinematic, visually impressive proceedings in a smooth manner, topping it off with a satisfying conclusion to the devilish dealings of arms and weaponry.

While the series’ final episodes centre around the enigmatic, menacing, and unpredictable dealings of Shelly otherwise known as Shailendra Rungta, the global arms dealer Anil Kapoor; and Aditya Roy Kapoor as Shaan Sengupta, the night manager, delivers a restrained and convincing performance.

In the first part of this adaptation of the original series of the same name by BBC One, we saw Shaan Sengupta use his elite military experience and hotel management background to work for Indian intelligence and embedded himself in the small but supremely wealthy inner circle of Shelly.

He was drawn towards Shelly’s beautiful wife, Kaveri (Shobhita Dhulipala) who lives in this uber-luxurious gilded prison of a life to support her son. And his handler, the indomitable Lipika Saikia Rao (Tillotama Shome) collaborates with her immediate boss and colleague to bend the rules of Indian intelligence and lay a trap to catch Shelly for good.

Shaan’s only detractor, the suspicious gay COO of Rungta’s company and his childhood buddy BJ (Saswata Chatterjee), has fallen out of favour and is in an Arabian prison.

In the second part, focus is on the sheer size and reach of Rungta’s deadly network of weaponry. The ominous sarin gas is brought back to highlight his lack of humanity. There are a few googlies that come Lipika’s way even as her life is threatened. And Shaan has won Shelly’s confidence so well that he gets a new identity, a new bank account in Switzerland, and is the key to the arms dealer’s ginormous arms trading deals.

Alongside this, Shaan continues his carry on a covert romance with Kaveri even as he is officially pulled off but manages to stay on the mission. Finally, Shaan and Lipika take a life-threatening gamble to pin Shelly and manage to stave off a massive attack on Indian territory by arresting Shaan. The lovers, Kaveri and Shaan, find happiness. All is well after some ear-splitting blasts and fireworks.

In all, The Night Manager 2 pulls off a standard in visual storytelling and gripping narrative that is rare in Indian OTT. While the story of this series is not exceptional and is primarily dependent on the interplay of its unique characters, the Indian adaption is successful as the context holds credibility.

India’s geopolitical neighbourhood is fraught with security risks, economic crises, and potential risks to its security. An arms dealer with sarin gas and missiles to trade can wreak havoc. Kapoor brings a calculated coldness to his violent responses and his aggressions enhancing and layering his character of Shelly.

As supporting cast, Dhulipala, Chatterjee andShelly’s friend played by Ravi Behl do their bits efficiently. But the series’ high points are when Roy Kapoor holds his own against Kapoor in their scenes. They size each other up mutually while swirling expensive whiskey or rolling dice in a casino.

The Night Manager recreates unapologetic glitz and glamour reminiscent of Hindi cinema in the 1970s With a good-looking cast playing out high drama without overt action, this series offers an immersive and engaging viewing experience. While it is written and also shot almost like a perfect replica of the original, adding South Asian touches like a Bangladeshi villain or a smooth-operating Pakistani arms dealer, expands its reach.

That being said, there are a few chinks that could be redone. Developing the depth of Kaveri and Shaan’s relationship is one of them. While Roy Kapoor and Dhulipala steam up their stolen scenes of intimacy and shared emotion, their equation finds almost no time to develop. Kaveri’s rationale behind hoodwinking a man as dangerous as her husband is weak.

Saikia Rao’s suffering, as well as the engagement of Indian intelligence in high-level factual manipulation, isn't explored either. Raghavan and Sandeep Modi, creators and co-writers of this series, haven’t pushed the envelope on writing or bringing an Indian flavour to the wheeling-dealing of regional intelligence in South Asia. Rather, the focus is on the interplay of its characters.

This is an indulgent web series with a solid story and the sheen of a well-made Hindi film. Recommended for anyone who likes languid entertainment.

Rating: 4/5