Ponniyin Selvan 2 is a visually stunning drama with shades of love and betrayal

Starring: Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Vikram Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Rehman, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shobhita Dhulipala

Epic stories need epic conflict and tragedies. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is loaded with both, with twists in its plot and surprising choices by its lead characters that make the second part of this Tamil epic movie gripping and visually mesmerising.

The writer watched this film in Hindi. Its dubbing quality was remarkably high with well-written Hindi dialogues, courtesy of Divya Prakash Dubey. The team has paid meticulous attention to the dialogue so that the idea is not lost in translation.

Gulzar has written the lyrics for a beautiful A R Rahman score that features melodious ballads and intense war anthems, capturing a huge range of emotions that unite the various parallel stories that played out in Ponniyin Selvan 1. If the first film felt a tad bit confusing with many characters carrying on with wars, conflicts, recoveries and conspiracies to overthrow the Chola royals, the second ties all of these together in a smooth, emotionally charged story.

Like Mani Ratnam’s signature style, the many shades of love dictate the most crucial events in this action and adventure-packed film. It picks up where the first part ended, where Ponniyin Selvan, as in prince Arunmozhi (Jayam Ravi), has drowned along with the trusted aide and sutradhar (facilitator) of this story, Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (Karthi).

Without giving out spoilers, Ponniyin Selvan 2 explains the reasons behind Nandini’s thirst for revenge.

Arunmozhi escapes death with the help of the mysterious white-haired mute queen of the river–Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a double role. The girl on the boat Poonguzhali (Aishwarya Lekshmi), called Poornima, in Hindi, helps him beat death and remains a constant shadow in his journey back home.

Princess Kundavai (Trisha) acts as a diplomat and messenger to connect both brothers and bring them together to save the threatened Chola Kingdom. Even as wars rage, their uncle Madhurantakar (Rahman) riding the wave of an army of ash-covered, bearded Shiva devotees is set to lay his claim to the throne and has found an ally in a rival kingdom.

Like the first film, detailing and visual storytelling is outstanding, with Ravi Verman’s cinematography using blinding light and grey shadows to enhance the intrigue. Assassinations, last minute escapades occur here too, with Vallavaraiyan featuring in the ones that really matter with wit and swag.

Arunmozhi is intelligent and patient in the face of adversity, while Aditha Karikalan is impulsive and aggressive as ever. Yet his surprising choices when it comes to key political moves add tremendous value to his character.

Nandini’s single-minded focus on bringing down the Cholas also gets additional layers and deeper reasoning. Kundavai is humane in this film as her role of being a bridge amidst volatility stands out.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is a riveting saga of love, betrayal, and heartbreak set against the backdrop of Southern India’s ancient kingdoms. The costume design by Eka Lakhani and jewellery by Pratiksha Prashant adds to the drama.

Bachchan has found her career’s best role in this film, as she gets some of its most powerful scenes. Vikram gets his due in the second one, with his magnificent presence and dominant onscreen persona.

Ravi is charming as the mendicant prince and Trisha delivers as the brainy, strategist princess. Karthi has the most likeable role, while Shobhita Dhulipala is the Chola-age version of the pretty face with little to do. Above all else, this film is a huge cinematic feat for Mani Ratnam and his crew of technicians and writers.

It has taken tonnes of faith, capital, and patience to craft an imagined, immersive universe from Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s novel—and it shows.

As a student of history, it is fascinating to see Ponniyin Selvan 2 (and 1) bring stories of the Chola kingdom, Rashtrakutas, Pandyas, and the fabled capital Gangaikonda Cholapuram life. Whether or not you are a history aficionado, PS 2 is a must-watch!

Rating: 4.5/ 5