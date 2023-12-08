Bhaichung Bhutia’s GOAT brings immersive dining to Siliguri

Indian football and Bhaichung Bhutia are synonymous with each other. The former captain of the country’s football team—often referred to by the moniker G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) for his feats on the field—has launched a restaurant of the same name in Siliguri, West Bengal.

While the launch comes as a surprise to many, Bhutia admits that the transition into the culinary realm felt like the next logical step in his journey.

“Football has undeniably been a driving force in my life yet the notion of fashioning indelible dining experiences held an innate allure for me. It wasn’t merely about restaurants but about creating a haven—a sports lounge intertwined with a restaurant where friends would converge,” explains Bhutia.

The Indian football legend’s vision was clear from the start—he wanted to build a space that doesn’t just focus on exquisite cuisine but also pulsates with energy and invites guests to immerse in the thrill of global sporting spectacles.

The premium dining space seamlessly incorporates elements of football. Its walls adorn Bhutia’s jerseys, cherished memorabilia and trophies— a treat for fans who have followed the Padma Shri awardee’s career closely.

So, is GOAT an ode to the Sikkimese Sniper’s football journey that has manifested into a culinary concept? He answers, “The name encapsulates our unwavering dedication to achieving greatness in every facet of our venture. It signifies a pledge to uphold excellence not solely in football but in crafting an unparalleled experience for our patrons.”

While the concept of immersive dining has taken other metropolitan cities by storm, small towns are yet to have these experiences.

Was there a specific reason for Bhutia to choose Siliguri?

“The local community's fervour to embrace new and elevated dining experiences was evident and aligns perfectly with our vision. The city’s openness to innovation and appreciation for finer nuances in dining make it an exciting and fitting destination for our venture,” he mentions.

At the core of GOAT lies a food and drink programme that has been meticulously crafted to orchestrate a symphony of diverse flavours. From small plates to evolved cocktails, the space offers a menu that will leave patrons wanting for more.

However, it’s their speakeasy bar that draws in constant crowds. “It’s a sanctuary that offers an intimate setting, allowing guests to savour handcrafted cocktails and premium spirits in an atmosphere steeped in sophistication and exclusivity,” says Swaraj Singhi, who leads the culinary team.

Some of their popular concoctions include Slender Princes (vodka, peach syrup, triple sec, cranberry juice, roso wine), Cloud and Spices (vodka, jalapeno, jalapeno brane, lime and honey water) and Tropical Treasure (gin, spicy orange syrup, pomegranate, lemon and kaffir lime), among others.

The food focuses on a fusion of global flavours that transcend boundaries. GOAT’s menu is an ode to diversity and sustainability, with the culinary team honouring local flavours and using as many indigenous ingredients as possible.

“We are dedicated to showcasing the essence of our region through an array of locally sourced produce and artisanal offerings. Our quest for authenticity extends to embracing organic produce, with a focus on ingredients sourced directly from Sikkim,” says Singhi.

The restaurant team is also cognisant of curating experiences like Trout Festival that highlight Sikkim’s thriving trout industry. These concepts not only shine the spotlight on local delicacies but also highlight the sustainable practices and the rich culinary heritage of the region.

“Our ethos extends beyond the kitchen. We are committed to fostering a sense of community by providing employment opportunities to locals, not only from Sikkim but also neighbouring states. It's a testament to our belief in nurturing and empowering the community, creating a space where diverse talents converge to deliver an exceptional dining experience,” adds Singhi.

GOAT has a finger on the pulse of its guests largely because of the team’s endeavour to create thoughtful concepts that embody luxury and comfort. It took almost six months to create a space that is not just another restaurant.

“From the conceptualisation phase to the meticulous design elements, each detail was curated to resonate with our commitment to delivering an elevated dining experience. The journey of creating this space involved a comprehensive exploration of design, ambiance, and culinary identity,” reiterates Singhi.

Currently, GOAT has a two-floor setup and an open terrace design. Guests can choose to unwind in either of the spaces, where they can enjoy free-flowing food and drinks and conversations or enjoy a live musical evening. The idea is to encourage visitors to let their hair down, just the way they like it!

“This amalgamation of elements creates an environment where each visit unfolds as a distinct and unforgettable experience, fostering a connection between exceptional dining, entertainment, and the thrill of sports on a global scale,” says Singhi.

What’s next on the cards? Presently, their energies are dedicated to cultivating an environment where every guest who visits GOAT is delighted.

“While expansion remains an integral part of our future vision, our current ethos revolves around nurturing the foundation, refining our approach, and cementing GOAT Siliguri as a benchmark of excellence. Once we ascertain the satisfaction and joy of our patrons, we will explore opportunities to extend our concept to new cities and share our distinctive dining experience with a broader audience,” concludes Singhi.