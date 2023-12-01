Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on December 2 and 3

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Sonu Nigam Live

When: December 2 | 6.30 PM Onwards

Where: T.M.C. Ground

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Get ready for a musical extravaganza with Sonu Nigam’s soulful melodies. Spanning over three decades, Sonu Nigam's iconic voice will take you on a journey through his greatest hits, from romantic ballads to dance anthems. Don’t miss the chance to experience his magic live!

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

India Cocktail Week

When: December 2 & 3 | 3 PM onwards

Where: Jio World Garden

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Get ready for a journey into the spirited world of mixology at the two-day festival. Immerse yourself in handpicked experiences, international bar takeovers, and 25+ brand showcases that promise to tantalise your taste buds.

Groove to musical performances, savor cocktail-infused gelatos, and unlock the secrets of mixology in engaging masterclasses. Delight your palate with culinary wonders and dive into activities like Glow Face Art and Tarot Reading.

Get your tickets now and be part of the cocktail revolution!

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender

When: December 1 - 3 | Gates Open: 3 PM

Where: Teerth Fields

Cost: Rs 1,299 onwards

Get ready to dive into a musical extravaganza at the 14th edition of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender. Immerse yourself in the rhythm with 45+ international and Indian artists gracing four dynamic stages, including the sensational M.I.A, YG, Daler Mehndi, Monuments, Euphoria 25, and MC Stan. From Metal to Rock, Hip-Hop to Funk, Punjabi to Electronic, and Pop, the festival offers a diverse sonic palette.

You can also indulge in cocktails, relish delectable food, and let the music weave unforgettable memories.

Tickets available on Paytm insider.

Delhi

KING New Life India Tour

When: December 3 | 6 PM Onwards

Where: Backyard Sports Club

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Prepare for a musical odyssey with King, the sensational Indian artist. The musical extravaganza promises a night of electrifying performances, featuring chart-topping hits that will resonate with fans across the country.

Known for his soulful voice and dynamic stage presence, King is all set to deliver an unforgettable experience with his soul-stirring melodies and high-energy performances.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Horn OK Please - The Happiest Food Festival

When: December 1 - 3 | 12PM Onwards

Where: JLN Stadium Gate No. 2

Cost: Rs 199 onwards

Take your friends and family for a memorable, action-packed weekend at the Happiest Food Festival. The three-day feasting and family-friendly carnival is known for its food and drinks.

Grab a chilled pint of beer, sip some refreshing cocktails and mocktails to wash all the grub down from the multiple bars.

There are exclusive food zones as well–North Indian, World Food, Asian, Continental, and a Dessert Zone. Brace yourself for an entertainment stage where incredible bands and laughter set the soundtrack for your foodie adventure.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

The Dance Epoch

When: December 3

Where: Apparel House

Cost: Rs 1,150 onwards

Experience a soulful fusion of international dance styles—Jazz, Ballet, and Contemporary in 'THE DANCE EPOCH.'

This mesmerising production by the Taglioni School of Performing Arts takes you on a journey through the centuries, showcasing the evolution of dance in both modern and classical styles.

Watch a team of performers, led by professionals and budding artists, dance with passion and love, creating magical moments on stage. Join a show that will fill your heart with joy and create cherished memories with family and friends!

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Bengaluru

Unboxing BLR Habba

When: December 1-11

Where: Across the city

Unboxing BLR Habba is an amalgamation of tech, literature, culture, and design that aims to showcase the city’s vibrant culture. The 11-days-long mega festival will have a diverse range of cultural events happening across the city. Under the festival’s umbrella comes the renowned Bengaluru Tech Summit, Bengaluru Lit Fest, and will also have film screenings, plays, heritage walks, food fests, workshops, and more.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

DJ Chetas

When: December 2 | 8 PM Onwards

Where: Magique

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Get ready for an electrifying evening of pulsating beats and music with DJ Chetas. With a repertoire spanning Bollywood to EDM, DJ Chetas is known for his incredible remixes and mashups.

Experience his signature tracks and mixes, which have become anthems for party-goers across the country. Drunken Teddy offers state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and a vibrant atmosphere, making it the perfect setting to witness the magic of DJ Chetas. Make sure you get your tickets and don't miss out on this unforgettable performance.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Echoes of Earth

When: December 2 and 3 | 1 PM - 10 PM

Where: Embassy International Riding School

Cost: Rs 3,820 onwards

Echoes of Earth is celebrating its 6th edition this year. The music festival combines music with a strong focus on sustainability and conservation. Over the past 5 years, it has hosted 300+ international and Indian artists across diverse genres, engaging musicians and listeners.

Notable performers include Yussef Dayes, Klangphonics, Acid Pauli, Square Pusher, Shigeto Ensemble, and more. The festival offers cultural experiences, a solar-powered stage, art installations, four stages, kids workshops, and an exclusive artist brunch. Tickets for the brunch, featuring conversations, food, and music with artists, are now available on Paytm insider.

Akshayakalpa Organic's Cheese Board Workshop!

When: December 2 | 10 AM

Where: Go Native, Sadashivanagar

Cost: Rs 1,800 onwards

A hands-on culinary adventure where participants can craft their own organic cheese board, this workshop is a gateway into the "Good Food Movement," and provides insights into sustainable and wholesome food choices.

By participating in creating your organic masterpiece, participants not only satisfy their culinary curiosity but also contribute to a sustainable and flavorful culinary experience.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Zaeden - Revelation Tour

When: December 2 | Gates Open at 7 PM

Where: Sunburn Union

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Pop music artist Zaeden is set to make Delhi groove with his songs and latest releases. With over 200 million streams on his debut album, 'Genesis 1:1', Zaeden has been a veteran in the millionaire's club. He has performed at the grand 'Tomorrowland stage' and 'Ushuaia', opening for Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour in Mumbai in 2017.

Zaeden has also played an opening set for Post Malone's Feeding India concert in Mumbai. In addition to music, Zaeden has been associated with high-end brands and worked on trend-setting campaigns. He has been at the forefront of the Pop revolution in India and is set to take over the world.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Hyderabad

Saturday Live ft Ram Miriyala

When: December 3 | 8 PM Onwards

Where: Odeum by Prism

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Ram Miriyala is an Indian musician, singer, and songwriter from Andhra Pradesh. With a voice that enthralls and leaves you humming in pure delight, Ram Miriyala's performance promises to be a mesmerising journey through soulful melodies and unforgettable tunes.

Tickets available on BookMyShow

Fluid Art Workshop

When: December 3 | 11 AM

Where: Dough Mama Pizza

Cost: Rs 1,770 onwards

Dough Mama Pizza is hosting a Fluid Art Workshop, where art enthusiasts of all skill levels can explore abstract art and create unique masterpieces.

The workshop will provide hands-on experience with materials and techniques, allowing creativity to run wild with a palette of colors. Attendees can take home their masterpieces while basking in the relaxing café atmosphere.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Chennai

Indian Racing Festival

When: December 1, 2 & 3| 10 AM Onwards

Where: Madras International Circuit

Cost: Rs 1,199 Onwards

Gear up for the second season of the Indian Racing Festival, speeding into Chennai! The racing extravaganza promises an unparalleled experience as six top-tier teams, including the Hyderabad Blackbirds, Godspeed Kochi, Bangalore Speedsters, Chennai Turbo Riders, Goa Aces, and Speed Demons Delhi ignite the tracks.

Witness a groundbreaking move with the inclusion of female drivers in each team, showcasing the league's commitment to diversity and empowerment.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Ease & Release - MYOFASCIAL Therapy Workshop

When: December 2 | 7 AM

Where: DYO Fitness Club

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Embark on a voyage to bid farewell to stiffness, aches, and pains through the transformative workshop on self Myofascial Release.

Discover the art of self-care, unlocking a realm of comfort and freedom within your body. It's not just a workshop; it's an extraordinary experience, a journey towards better mobility and well-being. Don't miss out on this chance to elevate your health journey.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Gajendra Verma

When: December 2 | 8 PM Onwards

Where: The Flying Elephant

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Singer-songwriter Gajendra Verma rose to success with Emptiness–Tune Mere Jaana, later producing albums and tracks Tera Hi Rahu and Mere Janan among others. His biggest YouTube hit, Tera Ghata, has globally recorded more than one billion views. This Saturday, Verma is set to leave Chennai mesmerised with his voice and electrifying performance.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Kolkata

International Drum Festival

When: December 3 | 5 PM Onwards

Where: Venue to be announced

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

The Kolkata International Drum Festival is a global rhythm festival that transcends cultural and geographical boundaries, showcasing universal rhythms that have united communities throughout history.

It is not just a platform for beats but a testament to rhythmic expression, providing both established and emerging talents with an opportunity to showcase their skills. The festival becomes a melting pot of rhythms, fostering community and unity, as it highlights the universal language that connects us all through the enchanting beats of the drum.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Shreya Ghoshal I All Hearts Tour

When: December 2 | 6 PM Onwards

Where: Big Lawn Nicco Park

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is set to deliver a soul-stirring performance that will captivate the audience.

The concert promises to be an immersive experience with her biggest hits like "Tum Kya Mile," "Mere Dholna," and "Sun Raha Hai." Known for her energy and visually stunning presentations, the event promises an unforgettable night for music enthusiasts and fans.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider

Guldasta - Anuv Jain India Tour

When: December 2 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Calcutta Boating & Hotel Resorts (Orchid Banquet)

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Anuv Jain, an Indian musician, has become a global sensation with his chart-topping track 'Baarishein', which has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

His music, characterised by poignant lyrics and entrancing melodies, has a devoted following of over 10 million monthly listeners.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Bacardi Experiences present Mandala Music Festival

When: December 3 | 2 PM Onwards

Where: Cafe Private in Newtown

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

DECIBLE is set to dazzle with the Mandala Music Festival, an outdoor extravaganza promising an immersive experience of over 11 hours. The 6th edition anticipates a massive turnout of over 5,000 attendees from West Bengal, North East, and neighboring states. The festival offers a unique blend of music, workshops, activities, performance art, market stalls, and delectable food.

Featuring over 20+ artists, the festival spans genres like electronics, techno, house, HIP-HOP, RnB, live acts, showcasing international luminaries alongside India's finest talent.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Special Mention

Jol Fest X Ravolution Music Festival Tour

When: December 2-6 | 12 PM Onwards

Where: Venue to be announced

Cost: Rs 4,500 onwards

Experience the epitome of music with Jolfest at Ravolution, where a meticulously curated lineup features the crème de la crème of the music industry, blending chart-topping artists with rising stars set to captivate your senses. Immerse yourself in the world's most electrifying crowd, sharing your love for music, travel, and adventure.

Ravolution transcends music; it's a celebration of life. Amidst breathtaking landscapes and exquisite cuisines, explore the festival's finest offerings. Jolfest ensures a seamless and stress-free journey with premium accommodations and transportation. An experience you can't afford to miss.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.