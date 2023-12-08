Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring to you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Sunburn Arena Ft. Black Coffee

When: December 9 | 5 PM onwards

Where: NSCI

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Black Coffee, a Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer, is known for his unique blend of African percussion and techno. He has won multiple Grammys, including 'Subconsciously', and has been a key figure in the global music scene. He has collaborated with artists like Drake and is set to contribute to Hicham Hajja's upcoming film, 'God Is A DJ'.

Gear up for an unforgettable experience celebrating Black Coffee's artistry and influence in the music world

"Heeriye" India Tour - Jasleen Royal

When: December 10 | 6.30 PM onwards

Where: Dublin Square

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Jasleen Royal is all geared up for her upcoming HEERIYE INDIA TOUR, presented by Royal Challenge American Pride Soda. The tour, which will span 10 vibrant cities in India, is an opportunity for music enthusiasts to experience her chart-topping hits, which include her latest sensation, "Heeriye".

This musical journey is more than just a concert; it's a promise of an unforgettable experience, filled with soul-stirring melodies and memorable moments that will linger in your heart.

Don't miss out on this enchanting musical adventure as it's an event that you absolutely cannot afford to miss!

Delhi

Shyft Pass presents Sound Bath

When: December 9 | 11 AM onwards

Where: BoulderBox - Climbing Centre

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Sound healing has been a part of ancient cultures for thousands of years, with indigenous peoples using drums, chanting, and other instruments for ceremonial and therapeutic purposes. These practices were often linked to spiritual rituals and believed to have healing properties. This immersive sound bath experience promotes healing, relaxation, and spiritual growth.

Prepare yourself for a therapeutic and immersive experience to promote relaxation and tranquillity, where these soothing sounds envelop you, allowing you to connect with your inner self and experience a profound sense of serenity.

Biswa Kalyan Rath Live

When: December 9 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Pacific Premium Outlets

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Have you had enough of laughing at your boss's puns? Do you frequently find yourself rolling your eyes at that one friend who's obsessed with PJs (poor jokes)? Well, it's time to open your calendar and mark a date because a comedic blessing to India's comedy scene is on the horizon.

Biswa Kalyan Rath, the master of humour from Comicstaan to Pretentious Movie Reviews, is making a triumphant return. With his sharp wit, profound observations, impeccable comic timing, and punchlines that have become famous enough to turn into memes, Biswa is ready to take you on a laughter-filled ride.

Get ready to burst into laughter; Biswa is back, and he's going to leave you in splits!

Italian Films Festival 2023

When: December 8-10

Where: Multiple venues

Cost: Free

Italian Screens is a collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Cinecittà for the Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual of the Ministry of Culture (DGCA-MiC), and the Academy of Italian Cinema—David di Donatello Awards. The initiative aims to expand the reach of Italian cinema beyond national borders, showcasing the global richness of Italian filmmaking.

It promotes various aspects of the Italian film industry, including the Italian Film Distribution Fund, development and production incentives, tax credits, and stunning filming locations. The festival, organised in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in India and the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai, will feature the six best and latest Italian films, showcasing the artistic prowess and storytelling finesse that define Italian cinema on the global stage

Delhi Comic Con 2023

When: December 8-10 | 11 AM Onwards

Where: NSIC Exhibition

Cost: Rs 899 onwards

Get ready for the ultimate pop-culture extravaganza as Comic Con Delhi returns with a bigger and better, three-day experience. Comic Con 2023 promises to deliver the best in comics, cosplay, merchandise, toys, fan experiences, gaming, and much more. From comics and merchandise to anime, cosplay, TV shows, movies, and gaming, Comic Con India unites diverse interests, creating a space where fans can come together to celebrate their shared love for pop culture in all its forms.

Bengaluru

Gin Explorers Club Retroverse Edition

When: December 9-10 | 12 PM onwards

Where: Jayamahal Palace Exhibition Center

Cost: Rs 1200 onwards

The Gin Explorers Club: Retroverse Edition is back for the Gin Festival, offering a weekend-long cocktail party with an array of International and Homegrown Gins, groovy artists, and pop-up food joints.

Get ready to step into a magical Gin City, where they can 'sip' their way into an extraordinary land when the clock strikes. The event features a variety of gin flavours, including Beefeater, Hoegaarden Gin, Jaisalmer, KI NO BI, Malfy, Monkey 47, Malhar, Roku, Roulette, Sativa, Sipsmith, Tanqueray, and Tanqueray No. 10.

The Retroverse Arcade at the Gin Explorers Club unlocks new levels of imagination, making it an exciting and immersive experience for all.

Jonita Gandhi Live

When: December 9 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Phoenix Market City

Cost: Rs 899 onwards

Listen to celebrated Indo-Canadian playback singer and YouTube star, Jonita Gandhi, who has recorded songs across languages to prove her extraordinary blend of versatility and musical finesse.

The voice behind Highway, Manmarziyaan, OK Kanmani, Sarkar, and Padman, Gandhi has also been featured in AR Rahman’s album Raunaq.

Metamorphosis Bangalore 2023 (India's Largest Crypto Gala)

When: December 9 | 11 AM - December 10 | 6 PM

Where: The Den Bengaluru

Cost: Rs 4,128 onwards

Metamorphosis is a multi-day event that combines conclaves, exhibitions, arcades, and parties to explore the realms of blockchain and web3. The event is designed to stay updated with the latest developments in finance, metaverse, regulations, markets, and marketing in the blockchain space.

Metamorphosis '23 in Bengaluru is expected to push boundaries further, offering an immersive journey into the cutting-edge developments, trends, and innovations that define the intersection of technology and decentralised ecosystems.

Hyderabad

Karthik Live at Odeum

When: December 9 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Odeum By Prism

Cost: Rs 2,499 onwards

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of musical magic as we celebrate a year filled with soul-stirring experiences. Headlined by the legendary Karthik will weave a spellbinding tapestry of melodies that resonate with your heart and create enduring memories.

His legendary prowess promises to leave an indelible mark on your emotions, making this evening a celebration of the power of music and the moments it touches our hearts.

Join this unforgettable musical magic, celebrating the beauty of the past year and anticipating the joy music can bring to a shared journey.

Pichwai Lotus Painting Workshop

When: December 10 | 2:30 PM onwards

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa

Cost: Rs 1,800 onwards

Discover the rich heritage of Pichwai, a traditional art form from 17th-century Rajasthan, India. This workshop offers an opportunity to create your own Pichwai painting using acrylic colours. Participants will learn the basics of acrylic painting, blend techniques for vibrant colours, and explore the artistry of Pichwai.

Learn how to sketch a perfect lotus for beginners and receive hands-on guidance in creating a Pichwai lotus painting. This engaging session not only enhances your understanding of acrylic painting but also connects you with the cultural heritage of Pichwai art.

Get your tickets for this creative journey, where tradition meets contemporary expression, and bring your own Pichwai masterpiece to life.

Ram Miriyala Live in Concert

When: December 10 | 9:15 PM onwards

Where: Heart Cup Coffee

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Ram Miriyala is an Indian musician, singer, and songwriter from Andhra Pradesh. With a voice that enthrals and leaves you humming in pure delight, Ram Miriyala's performance promises to be a mesmerising journey through soulful melodies and unforgettable tunes.

Chennai

Indian Racing Festival 2023

When: December 9-10| 10 AM onwards

Where: Madras International Circuit

Cost: Rs 1,119 onwards

Gear up for the second season of the Indian Racing Festival, speeding into Chennai! The racing extravaganza promises an unparalleled experience as six top-tier teams, including the Hyderabad Blackbirds, Godspeed Kochi, Bangalore Speedsters, Chennai Turbo Riders, Goa Aces, and Speed Demons Delhi ignite the tracks.

Witness a groundbreaking move with the inclusion of female drivers in each team, showcasing the league's commitment to diversity and empowerment.

Guna Label: A Tamil standup comedy show

When: December 9 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Backyard

Cost: Rs 249 onwards

"Guna Label" is a Tamil standup comedy show featuring comedian Guna Kanna. With over three years of experience, Kannan delivers witty observations on various topics, turning anything into a source of hilarity. The show's title, "Label," refers to a gang or group, hinting at the camaraderie and diverse performances. In addition to Guna's main act, the show features bonus performances that keep the laughter flowing throughout.

Don't miss out on this comedic extravaganza - act fast as seats are limited. Grab your tickets now for a night of pure entertainment.

Kolkata

Piyush Mishra Ballimaaraan India Tour By LWH

When: December 10 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Westside Pavillion

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Piyush Mishra’s Ballimaaraan is a genre in itself, sung from the heart and gaining a cult following among youngsters. Their fusion of retro and contemporary tunes has a lively energy, evoking various emotions.

Popular songs like Husna, Aarambh, and Ghar have received overwhelming responses while other quirky and refreshing songs from Piyush Mishra's theatre days have a charm of their own. Get your passes to be a part of this amazing evening.

Kalyani Boi Utsav 2023

When: December 1 -10 I 6 PM onwards

Where: Civic centre ground

Cost: Rs 300 onwards

The Kalyani Boi Utsav is a 10-day cultural celebration in Kalyani, organised by the Kalyani Municipality and Kalyani Public Library. This tradition showcases the region's rich art, literature, and community spirit. It includes daily cultural programmes, a book fair, and a food court.

The festival caters to attendees' gastronomic desires and serves as a symbol of cultural richness and community engagement, contributing to Kalyani's cultural landscape and fostering a festive atmosphere.

As the ninth edition unfolds, the Kalyani Boi Utsav continues to be a symbol of cultural richness and community engagement, contributing to the cultural landscape of Kalyani.

