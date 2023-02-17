Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on February 18 and 19

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Kenny Sebastian Tour 2023 | Mumbai

When: February 19 | 7:30 PM onwards

Where: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Kenny Sebastian is back on the road. Get your tickets to catch him live as he pours his heart out, breaks down his family, comedically, and leaves you with 80 minutes of non-stop laughter.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Chord Do Aanchal

When: February 18 | 10 PM onwards

Where: The Habitat

Cost: Rs 499

In this hilarious one-hour show, Aanchal Agrawal, a Marwari baniya girl, performs anecdotal comedy about life in a joint family, growing up among brothers, and her father's drug addiction.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Delhi

Manik's Day Out

When: February 19 | 7 PM

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar

Cost: Rs 499

Catch Manik Manha live, hear him narrate his life stories, and get interesting stories out of you.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

19th and 20th Century Oil paintings exhibition

When: February 5- March 12

Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery

Cost: Free

This exhibition showcases artworks from the late 19th century until the early 20th century. Through this exhibition, you will be able to observe and appreciate the artistic practice of the early paintings in the genre of oil painting in India and the historical panorama of the Indian Art Movement.

Bengaluru

Boyce Avenue India Tour

When: February 19 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Get your dancing shoes on and get ready to live, love, and groove on to Boyce Avenue's live beats! Enjoy the best of your memories with their mesmerising music!

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

RINI LIVE

When: February 19 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Fandom at Gilly's Redefined

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Leading an international cadre of musicians, New Jersey-based, Chennai-born singer, composer, and violinist Harini "Rini" Raghavan is an experienced performer and recording artist. Watch her perform live.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Hyderabad

Melody of Rhythm

When: February 18 | 6:30 PM

Where: Shilpakala Vedika

Cost: Rs 600 onwards

Witness an enthralling evening with stalwarts of Indian classical music, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia on flute and Ustad Zakir Hussain on tabla. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to listen to these legends live.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Pannu Yaar! Ft. Gurleen Pannu

When: February 19 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Bhaskara Auditorium

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Pannu’s friendly attitude, observational humour, and personal anecdotes will get you in a fit of breathless laughter. She presents them in a manner that reeks of wit and hilarity.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Chennai

Immerse with Jonita Gandhi

When: February 18 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Phoenix Marketcity

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Buckle up for the most entertaining night of the year, and get ready to sing and dance along with Jonita and her crew while they turn up the heat on stage.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Idli Soda

When: February 18 - 19 |

Where: VGP Golden Beach Resorts

Cost: Rs 600 onwards

The Fusion Music Festival is ready to take you into bliss. Get your tickets as the music appeals to the mind, nourishes the senses, evokes the deepest feelings in the heart, and sometimes, takes you into bliss.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Kolkata

Arijit Singh - One Night Only Tour

When: February 18 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Aquatica

Cost: Rs 3,500 onwards

Sing along to the beautiful melodies of Arijit Singh, a globally recognised Bollywood artist, LIVE!

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

EPR Iyer I Artivism in action live

When: February 18 | 9 PM

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

Cost: Rs 750 onwards

Santhanam Srinivasan Iyer, AKA, EPR Iyer, creates buzz where the voice needs to be heard, being the voice of those in need. Get your passes It will undoubtedly be a memorable evening!

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

(The article was updated to fix a typo)