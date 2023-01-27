Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on January 28 and 29
January 27, 2023, Updated on : Sat Jan 28 2023 04:35:22 GMT+0000
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Delhi
Mika Singh | Tizoe - Saturday Night Fever
When: January 28 | 9 PM onwards
Where: Tizoe Delhi, Delhi
Cost: Rs 3999 onwards
Sing, enjoy and dance through the night with Mika Singh. This is an event you will not want to miss. Book your tickets now.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Shilpa Rao Live
When: January 28 | 8 PM onwards
Where: Trippy Tequila
Cost: Rs 2000
Known for trying new styles in her songs and singing different genres, Shilpa is ready to rock the stage with her energetic performance.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Mumbai
Lollapalooza India
When: Saturday 28- 29 | 1 PM onwards
Where: Mahalakshmi Race Course
Cost: Rs 7499 onwards
Grab your tickets for a never-before-seen experience. Lollapalooza, a multi-genre festival that’s been celebrated by multiple generations of listeners, is globally synonymous with alternative lifestyle, music, and culture and is still going strong.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Gaurav Kapoor Live
When: January 27-28 |
Where: Above The Habitat
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Come and join Gaurav Kapoor as he makes fun of relatable observations and situations in his live show.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Hyderabad
Badshah Paagal India Tour
When: Saturday 28 | 7 PM onwards
Where: Football ground, Gachibowli
Cost: Rs 799 onwards
A bold step to celebrate the ultimate craziness with all the #Paagals out there with the Badshah of rap. Grab your tickets for a perfect highball to make it an unforgettable ‘experience.’
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Petex India 2023
When: January 27-29
Where: HITEX Exhibition Center
Cost: Rs 150 onwards
A platform for the pet industry, manufacturers, wholesalers, and service providers to present products for pets and innovative pet supplies to industry experts, business visitors, and consumers under one roof.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Chennai
Kunal Kamra Live
When: January 28 | 6.30 PM onwards
Where: Phoenix Market City
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Get your tickets to enjoy unapologetic and polarising comedy at Kunal Kamra's live show.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Kolkata
Raat Jaga Tara III
When: January 28 | 8 PM Onwards
Where: Science City Auditorium
Cost: Rs 300 onwards
Get ready for an enchanting, magical and mesmerising musical night. Its hue and passion would definitely immerse your soul in a blissful journey.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Edward Maya
When: January 28 | 9PM onwards
Where: Hard Rock Cafe
Cost: Rs 1250 onwards
Edward Maya is a Romanian film composer, director, and DJ producer who is all set to bring the right vibes; so call your friends and make your plans for a night that's going to stay with you forever!
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Bengaluru
Love A Fair With Darshan Raval
When: January 28 | 6PM onwards
Where: Phoenix Market City, Whitefield
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
You are invited to be a part of pop sensation Darshan Raval’s journey to spread love across the cities of India.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Amit Tandon Live
When: January 28 | 7PM onwards
Where: Nexus Shantiniketan Mall
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Look who's back with all new jokes and material! Hamare Zamane Mein. A mix of observational humour and storytelling, his show has been loved by people across the world.
Tickets available on BookMyShow.
Edited by Swetha Kannan
