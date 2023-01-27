Menu
Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on January 28 and 29

By Pooja Malik
January 27, 2023, Updated on : Sat Jan 28 2023 04:35:22 GMT+0000
Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on January 28 and 29
No weekend plans yet? YS Life has got you covered. From what to do to where to eat and shop, discover all major events across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata under one umbrella.
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Delhi

Mika Singh | Tizoe - Saturday Night Fever

Mika Singh

When: January 28 | 9 PM onwards

Where: Tizoe Delhi, Delhi

Cost: Rs 3999 onwards 


Sing, enjoy and dance through the night with Mika Singh. This is an event you will not want to miss. Book your tickets now.


Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Shilpa Rao Live

Shilpa Rao

When: January 28 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Trippy Tequila

Cost: Rs 2000


Known for trying new styles in her songs and singing different genres, Shilpa is ready to rock the stage with her energetic performance.


Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Mumbai

Lollapalooza India

Lollapalooza India

When: Saturday 28- 29 | 1 PM onwards

Where: Mahalakshmi Race Course

Cost: Rs 7499 onwards


Grab your tickets for a never-before-seen experience. Lollapalooza, a multi-genre festival that’s been celebrated by multiple generations of listeners, is globally synonymous with alternative lifestyle, music, and culture and is still going strong.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Gaurav Kapoor Live

Gaurav Kapoor Live

When: January 27-28 |

Where: Above The Habitat 

Cost: Rs 499 onwards


Come and join Gaurav Kapoor as he makes fun of relatable observations and situations in his live show.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Hyderabad

Badshah Paagal India Tour 

Badshah Paagal Tour

When: Saturday 28 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Football ground, Gachibowli

Cost: Rs 799 onwards 


A bold step to celebrate the ultimate craziness with all the #Paagals out there with the Badshah of rap. Grab your tickets for a perfect highball to make it an unforgettable ‘experience.’ 


Tickets available on BookMyShow

Petex India 2023

PetEx India

When: January 27-29

Where: HITEX Exhibition Center

Cost: Rs 150 onwards


A platform for the pet industry, manufacturers, wholesalers, and service providers to present products for pets and innovative pet supplies to industry experts, business visitors, and consumers under one roof.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Chennai

Kunal Kamra Live

Kunal Kamra

When: January 28 | 6.30 PM onwards

Where: Phoenix Market City

Cost: Rs 499 onwards


Get your tickets to enjoy unapologetic and polarising comedy at Kunal Kamra's live show.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Kolkata

Raat Jaga Tara III 

Raat Jaga Tara III

When: January 28 | 8 PM Onwards

Where: Science City Auditorium

Cost: Rs 300 onwards


Get ready for an enchanting, magical and mesmerising musical night. Its hue and passion would definitely immerse your soul in a blissful journey.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Edward Maya

Edward Maya

When: January 28 | 9PM onwards

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

Cost: Rs 1250 onwards


Edward Maya is a Romanian film composer, director, and DJ producer who is all set to bring the right vibes; so call your friends and make your plans for a night that's going to stay with you forever!


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Bengaluru

Love A Fair With Darshan Raval

Darshan Raval

When: January 28 | 6PM onwards

Where: Phoenix Market City, Whitefield

Cost: Rs 499 onwards


You are invited to be a part of pop sensation Darshan Raval’s journey to spread love across the cities of India.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Amit Tandon Live 

Amit Tondon

When: January 28 | 7PM onwards

Where: Nexus Shantiniketan Mall

Cost: Rs 499 onwards


Look who's back with all new jokes and material! Hamare Zamane Mein. A mix of observational humour and storytelling, his show has been loved by people across the world.


Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

