For the very first time, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is being co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States from June 1 to June 29. Twenty cricket teams from the around the world will battle it out to win the prestigious title in the beautiful countries.

From temperate rainforests to arid deserts, from high mountain peaks to smooth prairies, from the Arctic to the subtropical—when it comes to travel in the United States, the main characteristic is probably the great variety in its physical environment.

The World Cup T20 matches are being played in the West Indies and venues across New York, Dallas, and Florida in the United States. This offers fans the perfect chance to visit both the countries, and tick destinations off their bucket list after enjoying the gentleman’s game. Image credit: Official Twitter account of the International Cricket Council

The 50 states of the US cover a vast swathe, with Alaska in the northwest and Hawaii extending the nation’s presence into the Pacific Ocean. No wonder the US is one of the top tourist destinations in the world, with tourism among the three largest employers in 29 states.

Urban tourism in the US grew during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. New York City, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco have attracted numerous tourists since the 1890s, and they continue to do so.

With many of us are still contemplating our big travel plans for summer and looking at World Cup matches, this might be an excellent time to let those long-dreamt-about family vacation ideas come to fruition.

Searches on online review platform Yelp for ‘good for kids’ places rose 88% in 2023 compared to 2021. Yelp data also shows a significant increase in searches for ‘family friendly’ places. The US is the perfect place on both these counts.

YS Life has compiled a list of travel destinations in the US that will cater to every kind of need, for all types of families–whether you’re looking for a beach trip, a cultural getaway, or something in between.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia is extremely rich in history, and it's not possible to miss the Liberty Bell Center I Image: Shutterstock

A city where history was made, Philadelphia is where the Ghosts of Colonial America come alive. The Liberty Bell Center, an iconic symbol of American independence, offers interactive exhibits and films, and you can find out how the bell got cracked.

Visit Independence Hall, where George Washington, John Adams, and Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin debated and helped build the US.

At Franklin Square, check out the miniature golf course and vintage carousel, and listen to sessions offered by bell-ringing storytellers. Take a horse-drawn carriage ride down the cobblestoned streets of the old city, and let the drivers fill you in on its history.

Then head to the Betsy Ross House, where the seamstress who stitched up the first American flag lived, and Benjamin Franklin’s house, which has an underground museum devoted to his life.

Don’t miss the ghost tours, where well-informed storytellers, armed with a lantern to light the path, walk you around the Old City and narrate tales of the city’s haunted past.

NYC, State of New York

The free Staten Island Ferry from Battery Park takes you past the Statue of Liberty I Image: Shutterstock

Hidden among the many sky-kissing buildings of New York are many possibilities. There are many ways to do this tourist magnet differently. Set off on a horse-drawn carriage ride through Central Park, skate at the Rockefeller Center ice rink, or watch the sun go down from the observation deck of the Empire State Building.

Catch a play or a musical on Broadway, watch a performance at Lincoln Center (the largest performing arts institution in the world) or Carnegie Hall, shop for luxury brands at Fifth and Madison Avenues, and stop off at the trendy cafes and stores that dot many districts.

The spectacular Brooklyn Bridge and the eye-catching Times Square are more than worth your while as are the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim.

Don’t miss the free Staten Island Ferry. Catch the ferry from Battery Park, and ride past the Statue of Liberty and catch superb views of Lower Manhattan. A subway takes you to Chinatown and Soho for an interesting time. Explore quaint Greenwich village, a neighbourhood famed for its street culture and the many galleries and restaurants.

Hershey, Pennsylvania

At Hershey Park in Hershey, Pennsylvania, families can explore more than 60 rides and attractions I Image credit: Shutterstock

Chocolate Town USA is a hit with the kids as well as their parents. Originally named Derry Church, the township was renamed after the Hershey Company, which makes the popular Hershey bar and Hershey’s Kisses.

The township, also called ‘the sweetest place on Earth’ has a lot of chocolate-themed things to do. There’s Hershey’s Chocolate World, which has a store and a virtual tour of Hershey Company; Hersheypark, an amusement park with more than 60 rides and attractions; Hersheypark Stadium; ZooAmerica; and the Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park.

The most liked trip is the visit to Hershey’s Chocolate World where you can learn the art of chocolate tasting. Taste the milk chocolate, the dark chocolate, and the chocolate with fruit and nuts, and come away with a free gift.

Williamsburg, Virginia

Colonial Williamsburg is known as the largest outdoor educational living museum in the US I Image credit: Shutterstock

A trip to Williamsburg is like a date with history. The restored colonial Williamsburg is a living history museum that depicts the lifestyle and culture of the 18th century colonial period in American history.

Other attractions in the district include Virginia’s first capitol building, the Bruton Parish Church (the oldest church in the US in continuous use), the Governor’s Palace, and the College of William and Mary (the second-oldest university in the United States).

When you’ve had enough of history, head to Busch Gardens Europe and Water Country USA–two theme parks operated by Anheuser-Busch. Also pay a visit to the Williamsburg Botanical Garden, the National Center for State Courts, and the Williamsburg Winery (Virginia's largest winery).

Orlando, Florida

The mecca of theme parks, Orlando offers a huge variety of fun experiences I Image credit: Shutterstock.

Orlando is one of the most visited American cities, and it continues to draw American as well as foreign tourists. It is the top choice when it comes to family vacations.

The mecca of theme parks, Orlando has a huge variety. There’s Disney World (with Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcott, and many water parks), Universal Orlando (with Islands of Adventure and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter), Sea World Orlando (a huge adventure complex devoted to Earth’s oceans), and the Holy Land Experience (a themed exhibit with a Biblical museum).

Those who like to take a swing on the greens can head to the many golf courses.

Yellowstone National Park

On March 1, 1872, Yellowstone became the first national park in the US I Image credit: Shutterstock

This is where families go to connect with nature. The Yellowstone National Park, mainly in Wyoming but also straddling Montano and Idaho, offers snow-capped mountains, gushing geysers, beautiful lakes and canyons, and crystal-clear rivers.

Spanning around 3,500 square miles, the forests in the national park are unique and home to grizzly bears, wolves, and herds of bison and elk. You can choose from hiking, camping, boating, backpacking, fishing and sightseeing.

Paved roads provide a closer look at the geysers, lakes and waterfalls. Don’t miss checking out Old Faithful Geyser, one of the most popular attractions here.

Los Angeles, California

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a landmark with 2,777 five-pointed terrazzo-and-brass stars embedded in the sidewalks I Image credit: Shutterstock

Home to Hollywood, Los Angeles offers a chance to club a beach outing, theme park fun, and a shopping expedition. However, with more than 20 beautiful beaches jostling for attention, picking one may be tough.

Disneyland in nearby Anaheim (the only theme park to have been designed under Walt Disney’s supervision) offers a variety of rides and events.

Shopaholics will love Rodeo Drive, a three-block-long stretch of boutiques and stores overflowing with designer labels and haute couture.

On a sunny day, don’t forget to check out the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the sidewalk embedded with thousands of five-pointed stars–for celebrities and fictional characters.

LA has more museums per capita than any other city in the world; you may want to visit the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Getty Center, and the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Washington, DC

Monuments, memorials, museums: Washington DC offers something for everyone I Image credit: Shutterstock

The capital of the United States has a lot to offer: White House, United States Capitol, Thomas Jefferson Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Washington National Cathedral, and Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Children would love the National Mall, a large, open park area. At the centre of the mall are Washington Monument and Jefferson Pier. South of the mall is Tidal Basin, which has rows of Japanese cherry blossom trees (presented as gifts by Japan). If you visit at the right time in spring, you may see them in bloom.

For those keen on history, the National Archives houses numerous documents relevant to American history.

Don’t forget to visit the Smithsonian museums–National Museum of Natural History, National Air and Space Museum, and National Museum of American History. The National Gallery of Art offers free admission and is worth a visit.

Also don’t miss the Arlington cemetery where veterans and military casualties from each of the nation’s wars are interred.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

The best months to visit Myrtle Beach is June through August I Image credit: Shutterstock

Myrtle Beach is South Carolina’s vacation hot spot. Set in a 60-mile stretch of beaches called the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach offers a variety of choices to tourists. Apart from the lovely beaches, there are resorts, water parks, an aquarium, shopping facilities, seafood restaurants, and dinner shows.

Golf enthusiasts are in for a treat; the area has more than 250 golf courses to choose from!

Don’t forget to visit the Hard Rock Park (with attractions themed after different genres of music), Myrtle Waves (one of the largest water parks in the area), Carolina Opry (featuring various musical, comedy, dance and entertainment shows), and Myrtle Beach State Park.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Apart from hosting bachelorettes, birthdays, and other celebrations, Las Vegas is also a popular family destination I Image credit: Shutterstock

Sin City promises loads of entertainment and fun for the entire family. Dotted with casinos, the Las Vegas Strip may be the Holy Grail for gamblers, but it also offers a lot to families. There are fascinating hotels–the likes of which you may have not seen before. Circus Circus, a circus-themed hotel, is very popular with kids as is New York New York with its roller coaster and Mandalay Bay with its Shark Reef Aquarium.

Preteens can also go indoor cart racing at Pole Position Raceway, while animal lovers will enjoy Gregory Popovich’s Comedy Pet Theater.

For some science and spook, check out Bodies: The Exhibition, a display of bones and organs, and the interactive Discovery Children’s Museum. Also make sure to visit Springs Preserve, Hoover Dam, Las Vegas Zoo, and Red Rock Canyon.

Hawaii

Four of the Hawaiian islands are ideally suited for family trips: Oahu, Maui, The Big Island, and Kauai I Image credit: Shutterstock

With five main islands and many smaller ones open to visitors, Hawaii promises a vacation with a Polynesian flavour–think adventure (swimming, snorkelling, kayaking, air gliding, and a helicopter tour) and rest and recreation (beaches, snoozing, golfing).

Four of the islands are ideally suited for family trips: Oahu (where Honolulu and Waikiki are located), Maui, The Big Island, and Kauai.

Oahu offers beautiful white sand beaches and a plethora of activities such as snorkelling, sailing and surfing. You can also visit Honolulu zoo, Pearl Harbor, and Sea Life Park; take Atlantis Submarine rides; and drop in at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

Maui, which is perfect for luxury holidays, is home to the Maui Ocean Center–a five-acre facility that has the largest aquarium in Hawaii. You can visit the Haleakala National Park (which has a dormant volcano) and tour the historical whaling village of Lahaina.

On the Big Island, make your choice from volcanoes, rainforests, waterfalls, and black sand beaches.

Kauai is definitely worth a visit for its spectacular natural wonders, including beautiful beaches, lush rain forests, and cascading waterfalls.