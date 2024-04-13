Abu Dhabi isn't a place I would head to for a long weekend normally. But I found that I had to eat my words—and so much delicious food—when I was there!

Perhaps the Sex and the City 2 movie fiasco was to blame for my initial reticence, but once in the city, I was entranced by the first thing I learnt—the etymology of its name.

"Abu" is Arabic for father, while "Dhabi" is the Arabic word for gazelle. Abu Dhabi means Father of Gazelle, a name said to have been inspired by the abundance of gazelles and a folk tale.

Of course, the opulent Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is the star of the show in the capital of the UAE, designed and built by teams from all over the world.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is an architectural icon, and showcases unique interactions between Islam and other cultures | Image: Teja Lele

Materials were brought in from India, Morocco, Egypt, Turkey, Greece, Pakistan, Italy, Germany, Austria, China, and New Zealand—and the mosque stands tall as a fine example of Islamic art, showcasing Mughal, Moorish, Ottoman, and Persian elements.

Qasr Al Hosn, the oldest structure in the emirate, offers a chance to know more about Abu Dhabi's history, while Al Ain, an oasis city and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is packed with museums, relics, and sunshine-dappled pathways.

Abu Dhabi's tallest peak, Jebel Hafit, offers the chance to explore 5,000-year-old tombs located at its foot. The Sir Bani Yas Island is home to the UAE's only discovered Christian monastery, said to have been built around 600 AD and abandoned in 750 AD.

In recent years, Abu Dhabi seems to have become synonymous with family fun, courtesy of Yas Island, which houses four theme parks. But after the routine sightseeing, make time for the unusual experiences when in this emirate.

Kayak through mysterious mangroves

An archipelago comprising more than 200 islands, Abu Dhabi is rich in marine and avian life. Explore these natural riches at the tranquil Jubail Mangrove Park.

With stalks reaching up to 15 feet in height, Abu Dhabi's mangrove forest is home to crabs, turtles, herons, flamingos and fish.

The three sprawling walkways—floating just above the water’s surface and meandering through the mangroves—let you glimpse turtles, gazelles, and herons. A floating platform with a net showcases the vibrant marine life below.

However, the best way to immerse yourself in the peace and quietude is by kayaking through the mangrove park. Jubail has about 75% of the total mangrove forest area in the UAE, and the two-hour tour explores the biodiversity hotspot, numerous mudflats, salt marshes, and algal communities.

Gently rowing through the rippling water and amid the canopy of trees is a surreal experience. Tours (priced AED 15 upwards) are available from dawn to dusk, with the full moon and night glow tours the most popular.

Get your culture fix at the Louvre

Louvre Abu Dhabi, a cultural beacon located on Saadiyat Island, was the result of a 2007 partnership for cultural exchange between the UAE and France.

The first universal museum in the Arab World, Louvre Abu Dhabi fosters a spirit of openness between cultures | Image: Wikimedia Commons

The first “universal museum” in the Arab World has been instrumental in putting Abu Dhabi on the cultural map. Designed by Pritzker-prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel, the architectural landmark found inspiration in the region’s rich architectural traditions and the location where the sky meets the sand and water.

The galleries span 9,200 square metres and include a permanent gallery and a temporary one, showcasing pieces from top French museums, such as Musee du Louvre, Musee d'Orsay, and Centre Pompidou. Works of historical, cultural, and sociological significance—from the past to the present—are also on display.

Get a different perspective on the museum that spotlights the shared stories of humanity by kayaking around the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The rippling water and the subtle play of reflected light are an exhibit in themselves!

Go dune-bashing in the desert

The expansive desert landscape of the UAE means hitting the road is a whole new experience. Hop into a sturdy 4x4 and let the yelling begin as the trained driver seamlessly navigates, up and down, through the curves and drops of the dunes.

Go dune-bashing in a 4x4 vehicle and zip over the desert's majestic sands for a thrilling experience.

Zipping through the golden sands is like being on a natural roller-coaster—the speed, adrenaline, and excitement may go a few notches higher.

A few resorts located in the heart of the desert offer dune-bashing packages, including quad biking and sandboarding. Or else, take over the wheel and ditch the road for the sand.

Adventure-seekers looking to do their own dune driving can choose from six off-road desert routes that take you past remote campsites, camels, and high dunes. Buckle up and go!

Visit the largest falcon hospital in the world

Abu Dhabi's best-kept secret may be the fact that it's home to the largest falcon hospital in the world. Falcons are a cultural symbol for the UAE, with the mighty bird of prey and falconry connected to Emirati culture for centuries.

The falcon hospital in Abu Dhabi offers tours that allow travellers to watch medical procedures, explore a museum, and feed the falcons

The sport of falconry remains incredibly popular across the emirates, with the birds getting access to check-ups, treatments, and feather substitutions at this hospital, located near the airport and started in 1999 to care exclusively for the national bird of Abu Dhabi.

The hospital has 200 air-conditioned treatment rooms, where more than 6,000 birds are cared for each year. Visit the luxurious wards, see the sharp-taloned falcons perched tamely and peacefully on astroturf stands, with hoods covering their eyes before they are attended to, and watch how the birds get their check-ups.

Don’t miss the museum that showcases the history of the sport of falconry, and try your hand at it in the hospital gardens.

Try a sunset cruise in a traditional dhow

Seafaring has long been a part of Arab life, with the traditional double-decker dhow providing an important means of subsistence through trade and fishing.

Explore the waterways of Abu Dhabi on a sunset cruise that offers drink, dinner, entertainment, and sightseeing options | Image: Shutterstock

An important part of the UAE’s history, a dhow offers present-day travellers the perfect way to explore the city from an unusual vantage point—the water. Board the vessel at the Abu Dhabi Marina as you set out for your two-hour luxury dhow dinner cruise.

Feel the wind in your hair as you cruise along Abu Dhabi Corniche, sail past the Marina Mall and the Marina Eye, and pass the Emirates Palace and numerous landmarks all the way up to Lulu Island.

As the sun sets, Abu Dhabi’s magnificent skyline comes alive—the lights come on, creating a glittering night show. Savour the flavours of Arabia, including grilled meats, fresh fish, and other traditional dishes, and enjoy succulent dates and aromatic Arabian coffee for desserts as the quintessential Arabian experience comes to an end.

Rev up for the Yas Marina Circuit driving experience

High-speed thrills are de rigueur at Yas Marina Circuit—home of the annual Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix—not just in November.

Motorsport enthusiasts can try thrilling driving, drifting, and karting experiences at Yas Marina Circuit.

During the rest of the year, auto enthusiasts—drunk on the power of the customised 4x4s to limited-edition supercars common on Abu Dhabi’s roads—can have their own Fast and the Furious moment.

Live life in the fast lane by booking a driving experience with training from a pro, and test your mettle as your adrenaline races in a Formula 3000 racing car that goes to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds.

Take a venue tour for an exclusive glimpse into the high-octane world of F1 or burn the rubber with a drive around Yas Kartzone. Motorsport enthusiasts can try thrilling driving, drifting, and karting experiences.

Don’t miss exploring the garage that’s home to high-performance cars from prestigious marques, including Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Mercedes.

Indulge at Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre

Retail therapy grabs the spotlight at Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre: designer brands, traditional souks, and a gold centre.

Abu Dhabi may now be a city where everyone flaunts designer brands and luxury cars, but not too long ago, locals used to flaunt their wealth in the form of gold. Be it artfully crafted pieces of shining jewellery or tiny artefacts, the emirates have always been renowned for the purity of their gold.

Head to the Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre for some retail therapy. The mall offers almost everything—from fashion, cosmetics, and perfumes to household goods, groceries, and electronics. Explore the few traditional souks and pick up spices and other local products.

The jewel in the crown of this mall is the Madinat Zayed Gold Centre, where sparking window displays in rows of stores showcase rich jewellery collections. The gold souk has over 40 shops that sell the finest gold, diamond, and pearl jewellery—perfect to shop for a souvenir that turns into a family keepsake!

(Photos courtesy: Visit Abu Dhabi)