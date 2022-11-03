Imagine Dragons, The Strokes to headline Lollapalooza India

Imagine Dragons and The Strokes will headline the much anticipated Lollapalooza India. The music festival, which will be held in January 2023 over two days, has an extensive repertoire of artists across hip hop, EDM (electronic dance music), pop and rock.





The American rock bands, who are performing in India for the first time, will also be joined by another rock band Greta Van Fleet, dance music producer Diplo, and EDM artist Zhu in their domestic debut.

The line-up also consists of Canadian-Punjabi hip hop artist AP Dhillion, indie pop band Japanese Breakfast, and Cigarettes After Sex, and homegrown artists including indie singer Prateek Kuhad, rapper Divine, duo Madboy Mink, and Indian rock band Bloodywood, among 40 artists.

"Amongst the boldest, brightest, most colourful and diverse festivals around the world, Lollapalooza is a festival that offers everyone something to take back home through its music, ethos, vibe and unparalleled experience," BookMyShow, which is organising the Indian leg of the festival, said in a release.





From Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, Korean boy band BTS to Red Hot Chili Peppers—an American rock band, many popular musicians have been rumoured to headline the festival.





The festival, which started 31 years ago and happens in Chicago, is usually a three-day-long affair. But in India, the event will take place in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 28 and 29. BookMyShow will open the festival to over 60,000 people.





"The inaugural Lollapalooza India will be a treat for Indians and Asians all across offering not just music, but also a cultural experience of a lifetime," the company said.





Bookmyshow, which started its event arm a few years ago, previously also organised U2's Joshua Tree Tour in 2019 and the ongoing tour of Prateek Kuhad.