End of an era: Malayalam actor-comic Innocent passes away

In the mid-80s, an experience shared by a friend when both of us were in middle school remains etched in my mind. Having missed her train, my friend boarded her first-ever flight from Chennai (then Madras) to Kochi. She was seated next to Malayalam actor and comic, Innocent.

He regaled her throughout the short flight with jokes and left everyone in splits. When she asked him why his name was Innocent, he replied, “When I was born, I looked very innocent, so my parents named me Innocent.”

Aa Chiri Maanju (the laugh has left our lives), goes the headline in today’s Malayala Manorama. Innocent Vareed Thekkethala passed away last night, leaving millions of his fans bereft of his inimitable wit and an acting career that spanned 750 films over 50 years. His trademark Irinjalakuda accent and his incredible comic timing held sway over the comedy wave of the 1980s and 90s.

Innocent made his debut in 1972 with a small role in Nrithasala, but it was during Malayalam cinema’s laugh riot when his luck and talent both shone, with producers laughing all the way to the bank.

Who can forget Mannar Mathai in Ramji Rao Speaking, the 1989 comedy thriller, where Innocent essayed the role of the owner-proprietor of Urvashi Theatres, along with Mukesh and Saikumar, made us laugh with their many shenanigans as they set about solving a kidnapping.

Its equally uproarious sequels, Mannar Mathai Speaking 1 and 2 also brought him immense popularity.

His role as Kittunni, the domestic help in Kilukkam, and the famous lottery scene still remain iconic and unforgettable.

In the award-winning Manichithrathazhu, the actor combined his penchant for comedy with superb acting skills in his portrayal of Unnithan, as the plot moves from one thrilling situation to another.

Interestingly in Mazhavil Kavadi, where he played a negative role, Kizhamkamthudiyil Shankarankutty Menon, won him the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor.

Innocent as the Hindi-speaking Yashwant Sahay in Sandesham—one of the best political satires of Malayalam cinema—still has audiences in splits, almost 23 years later, with its nariyal paani joke.

His oeuvre of work—Warrier in Devasuram, Chacko Mapilla in Manassanikkare, Lazer in Keli, KK Joseph in Vietnam Colony, and the hundreds of comic roles he played throughout his career, were a testament to his brilliant acting skills and a display of versatility, rarely seen in a medium riddled with stereotypes, repetition, and cliches.

In fact, he also sparkled in combination roles, especially with veteran actress and theatre artiste, KPAC Lalitha, who he paired with in Gajakesariyogam, Godfather, Apoorvam Chillar, and other hits. He had said, “I acted well if Lalitha acted alongside me.”

In real life, too, Innocent was often known for his self-deprecating sense of humour. Even during his long battle with cancer, diagnosed in 2015, he always made his fellow actors and colleagues who often visited him laugh. He wrote his memoir, Cancer Wardile Chiri (Laughs in the cancer ward), and details his experiences with the disease and how he fought his battles with humour and smiles.

In fact, he even returned to cinemas with Geethanjali and was last seen in the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Kaduva in 2022.

Innocent was also the longest-serving president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and also dabbled in politics—first as a counsellor and then as an MP from Chalakudy in 2014.

His demise at 75 leaves a deep void in Malayalam cinema. His favourite co-star KPAC Lalitha passed away a year ago. Innocent will continue to regale us, long after he has gone, with memories of some of the greatest hits he gave Malayalam cinema, and of the human being—for whom laughter indeed was the best medicine.

(The image was sourced from political leader Mallikarjun Kharge's tweet)