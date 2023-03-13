Naatu Naatu And The Elephant Whisperers highlight a resurgent India at Oscars 2023

Indian cinema has got a shot in the arm with two Oscar wins this year. Naatu Naatu, the energetic dance track from the epic patriotic fantasy drama RRR (by SS Rajamouli) is India’s first original song win while The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short Subject.

For an industry that has featured elaborate song and dance numbers for nearly a century, this victory has come as a validation. If made well, mainstream musical entertainers from India will always find takers and can get people to dance to their songs.

A gorgeous Deepika Padukone introduced the song Naatu Naatu on-stage at the Oscars, leading to singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava delivering a spirited performance. The fact that their act got a standing ovation and plenty of whistles testifies to the appeal of Indian films—they can transport you to an imagined world of bliss for a couple of hours.

Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Charan at the 95th Academy Awards | Image: Twitter

After the win, composer M M Keeravani (also known as MM Kreem) made an unusual acceptance speech when he sang to the Carpenters tune of ‘Top of the World’ to express his joy and love for RRR.

The second winner is The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short Subject. Director and co-writer Kartiki Gonsalves makes an immersive, poignant story about Bellie and Bomman, a couple belonging to the Kattunayakan tribe, and their child Raghu, an elephant. This documentary stands out for an unhurried narrative that imbibes life in the quietude of the jungle.

Stills from the Oscar-winning documentary short film, The Elephant Whisperers | Image: Netflix

Shot in the Theppakadu Elephant camp at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, it tackles complex themes of man living in harmony with nature, tribal identity and heritage, widow remarriage and familial loss. Bellie and Raghu have both lost loved ones in the jungle that they inhabit; yet both find solace in this world.

The couple, Bellie and Bomman, take only that which it needs from the forest, carrying forward their ancestral tradition of serving it for the rest of their lives.

Narrated by Bellie and Bomman, stunning cinematography captures the forest and its living beings as seasons change colour. When a second elephant comes into their care, this simple couple has a sibling for their Raghu; and has earned the distinction of being the first couple to care for two elephants in this camp. This documentary’s biggest victory is its heartfelt story and its triumph is its ability to highlight that living in harmony with nature is essential.

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga received the Oscars for Best Documentary Short Film, The Elephant Whisperers | Source: Twitter

Producer Guneet Monga, who has been nominated for an Oscar before (Period. End of Sentence), exulted over this win.

“This is an incredibly powerful and historical moment. We, as two women from India, stood on that global stage making this historical win. I’m so proud of this film, and proud of my amazing team at Sikhya Entertainment, that an independent production house from India has made the history to be the first ever Indian film by an Indian production to win an Oscar," she said.

My heart is racing with all the joy, love, excitement in the moment. I’m so grateful to Kartiki, the wonderful visionary that she is. Netflix gave us the biggest stage in the world and supported us n believed in us all the way. Today I can say, the future for Indian cinema is audacious, the future is here and not to forget the future is truly female!" the producer added.

Besides The Elephant Whisperers, India found its spot among nominees for Best Documentary with All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen. It lost out to Navalny (Daniel Roher) despite winning at Sundance and Gotham Independent Film Awards. A nuanced parallel story about the threat of extinction that black kites face in India; and their Muslim caretakers, this is a relevant story for our times.

Indian cinema has never found much acceptance at the biggest popular prestige awards of the world. This year saw a shift. With Everything Everywhere All At Once winning seven top awards, a shift to inclusion of global cultures and cinematic styles is definitely visible with the Academy Awards.